Juveniles sentenced to six months imprisonment over theft

The Chief Magistrate Court in Nebbi District has sentenced three juveniles to Koch government prison

Chief Magistrate Moses Ruganza was convinced by the evidence brought by the prosecution that the trio on January 17, 2022, broke into Kucwiny health centre III and walked away with over eight delivery mattresses and other health equipment.

“This court is overwhelmed with cases of minors breaking into houses, stealing properties and they aren’t above the law. Such juveniles have always been remanded to Juvenile remand homes but end up repeating the same offences after their release. This is a bad habit which should be stopped in communities,” he said, calling up the elders and parents to sensitize them.

The Chairman Management Committee of Kucwiny Health Centre III, Mr Paul Thopachu, said that some of the stolen items have so far been recovered with efforts of elders who mounted a search in the community neighbouring the health facility.

He adds that the facility is not well fenced and this gives free entry and exit to wrongdoers who access the premises at any time they feel like.

“Out of the eight mattresses that were stolen, the community managed to recover four mattresses, while other items like metallic beds are still missing,” he said.

Due to rampant theft of government properties being reported by various government health facilities in the district, the Nebbi LCV chairman Mr Emmanuel Urombi, said they are planning to fence all the health facilities in the district.