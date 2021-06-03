Kabafunzaki’s wife weeps as court tasks her to produce him

By Betty Ndagire More by this Author

By Anthony Wesaka More by this Author

The wife of former State Minister for Labour, Mr Herbert Kabafunzaki, wept before the Anti-Corruption Court after she was pressed to produce her husband who is believed to have vanished to avoid prosecution.

Ms Doreen Kabafunzaki failed to produce her husband in court on Tuesday and yet she was one of her sureties.

Mr Kabafunzaki and two others are accused of receiving a Shs5m bribe from the AYA Group chairman, Mr Hamid Mohammad Mohammad.

Other suspects are Brian Mugabo, his personal assistant, and Bruce Lubowa, his cousin, who have not turned up in court for almost two years.

Judge objects

During the court session, presiding judge Margaret Tibulya asked Ms Kabafunzaki to produce her husband, saying she could not accept that she (wife) does not know his whereabouts since she has not reported a matter of a missing person.

State prosecutor Barbara Kawuma lodged an application to allow her proceed with the case without him.

Justice Tibulya adjourned the hearing of the application to proceed without Mr Kabafunzaki to June 15.

Following his arrest and prosecution April 2017, Kabafunzaki applied and was released on bail.

His wife was one of the three sureties, whose role was to ensure that her husband attends court as and when required but he has since vanished.

The other sureties are his brother Charles Mutabazi and his friend, Dr Eryabu Byamukama, a lecturer at Kampala International University.

Mr Hamid has since been cleared by DPP for lack of evidence.