Kabaka back home after Namibia declined his visa extension

Buganda king (Kabaka) Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II has returned to Uganda days after Namibia declined to extend his stay in the South African country, where he had been recuperating since April 14, 2024.

Kabaka, who arrived at Entebbe Airport towards 11pm aboard an Ethiopian Airlines plane, was received by Buganda Premier (katikkiro) Charles Peter Mayiga and members of the royal family, led by Queen (Nnaabagereka) Sylvia Nagginda.

Speaking to the media immediately after the Kabaka landed in Uganda, Mayiga said taking the king to Namibia was an “arrangement in accordance with recommendation by medical experts for Kabaka’s proper recovery.”

"Previously we have been informing the public that we have to prioritise Kabaka's health and therefore we had to follow the directives from his medical experts," he said.

"According to his current health status the Kabaka is improving well, and we pray that he will resume his duties soon," he said on Sunday night.

Mayiga also applauded the Kabaka's subjects who have remained committed to supporting the kingdom despite the king’s absence.

"According to our norms, we had to remain active as we waited for his return and finally, he is back," he emphasized.

However, Mayiga said the 69-year-old monarch is still under recovery, urging the public to stay patient as the kabaka follows advice by his medical experts.

Prince Crispin Jjunju Kiweewa, who was part of the delegation which welcomed the Kabaka at Entebbe Airport, acknowledged public support towards the royal family while the king was away.

"We thank the medical experts from Germany, Switzerland and Namibia who have been working hard to make sure that the kabaka recover well," he added.

He also noted that the Namibian government has done a great job to keep the kabaka safe since “it's one of the most peaceful countries.”

According to him, people with individual interests disrespected the Namibian government, which prompted him (prince) to apologise on behalf of the royal family.

"Since the Kabaka is still under medication we request Kabaka's subject to remain patient and continue praying for him for the meantime," he noted.