Kabaka Birthday Run will be held virtually, says Mayiga

The 2021 Kabaka Birthday Run will take place on November 28 at the Bulange Palace, officials from Buganda Kingdom have revealed.

The event is under the theme: Men against Aids to save the girl child.

Speaking to the media in Bulange –Mengo yesterday, the Katikkiro (premier) of Buganda Kingdom, Mr Charles Peter Mayiga, said the Kabaka Birthday Run will be virtual and only a few participants will be allowed at the official event that will be flagged off by the Kabaka (king) of Buganda, Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II.

“Other participants will hold their marathon from their respective counties, sub-counties, and homes in respect to the guidelines issued by Ministry of Health to control the spread of Covid-19,” he said.

He added: “We are going to have virtual exercise and this year we are targeting 70,000 participants from Buganda and other parts of the country. Each kit will cost Shs15,000.”

Mr Mayiga added that this year’s birthday run committee will be led by the first deputy premier of Buganda Kingdom, Dr Twaha Kawasee.

The Katikkiro also revealed that the event was supposed to take place in April was postponed due to the Covid-19 restrictions issued by government.

He urged the public to go for Covid-19 vaccination saying Buganda Kingdom and the country at large cannot move forward when the citizens are not healthy.

“As we wait for government to reopen the economy fully, Buganda Kingdom has organised a two-day mass vaccination exercise here at Bulange gardens that will take place on November 6 and 7,” he said.

Several companies and institutions have come up to support the initiative but the main sponsors of Kabaka Birthday Run are Airtel Uganda and dfcu Bank.

Ms Remmy Kisakye, the head brand and communication at Airtel Uganda, said they have been supporting Buganda Kingdom in several activities including the Kabaka Birthday Run for the last eight years.

“All Airtel outlets will be selling the marathon kits and those who will use Airtel Money will pick their kits at any near-by outlet,” Ms Kisakye said.

She added that Airtel Uganda will continue supporting the health sector through improving health service delivery in different areas.