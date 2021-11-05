Kabaka Birthday Run will be held virtually, says Mayiga

The Katikkiro (premier) of Buganda Kingdom, Mr Charles Peter Mayiga (right) waves as he and other officials arrive at in Bulange –Mengo for the launch of the Kabaka Birthday run on November 4, 2021

By  Shabibah Nakirigya

What you need to know:

  • "We are going to have virtual exercise and this year we are targeting 70,000 participants from Buganda and other parts of the country. Each kit will cost Shs15,000,” Mr Charles Peter Mayiga, Katikkiro.

The 2021 Kabaka Birthday Run will take place on November 28 at the Bulange Palace, officials from Buganda Kingdom have revealed. 
The event is under the theme: Men against Aids to save the girl child.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.