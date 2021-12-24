Kabaka calls for govt support to schools ahead of reopening

Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II has asked government to extend financial support to schools ahead of their reopening on January 10, 2022.

In his Christmas message issued on Wednesday, the Kabaka pointed to the hardship that was created by the Covid-19 pandemic that had devastating effects on the economy as well as the education sector.

“All schools and higher institutions of learning need support because they are still struggling to revive. Without support it will be hard to maintain the standards they had before,” he said.

While government has set January 10 as the date for reopening of schools, most schools, especially those upcountry are in a dire state.

President Museveni in March last year closed schools as a measure to control the spread of Covid-19.

Private schools then appealed to government to offer a Shs500b relief since some were operating on loans.

“Schools and other learning institutions need support in terms of salaries and relief to pay debts since they were closed for about two years. This was a big blow, especially to the private schools,” he said.

He called upon Ugandans to embrace the vaccination exercise.

“As we are planning to celebrate Christmas and the New Year, we need to continue maintaining the SOPs and we thank God for protecting the country, especially during the hard times of lockdown,” he said.

Kabaka Mutebi added that this year’s celebrations should remind the political class and other leaders to reflect about the motto “For God and my country”.