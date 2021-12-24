Kabaka calls for govt support to schools ahead of reopening

Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II

By  Shabibah Nakirigya

What you need to know:

  • President Museveni in March last year closed schools as a measure to control the spread of Covid-19.

Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II has asked government to extend financial support to schools ahead of their reopening on January 10, 2022.
In his Christmas message issued on Wednesday, the Kabaka pointed to the hardship that was created by the Covid-19 pandemic that had devastating effects on the economy as well as the education sector.

