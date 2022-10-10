Kabaka calls for joint effort in saving the environment

Kabaka of Buganda Kingdom Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II has rallied his subjects to work towards environmental protection.

He made the remarks yesterday at Mengo palace during the commemoration of the one-week annual Buganda environmental protection campaign (Bulungi bwansi) 2022.

“Since we stepped up the campaign for environmental protection, more stakeholders from Buganda Kingdom have come on board. We expect more to join the cause,” he said.

The Kabaka tasked the youth, whom he described as the next generation, to join in the cause for a brighter future.

“I call upon all Ugandans to join the cause against environmental degradation to avert the side effects of climate change that have affected the country’s economy due to drought,” he said.

He also appealed to the central government to sensitise the public against the dangers of environmental degradation.

The Kabaka also applauded the government through National Environment Management Authority (Nema) for being at the forefront of fighting against environmental violation.

“We have seen Nema on several occasions monitoring the wetlands and trying to evacuate people who are encroaching on the wetlands and forests for their individual interests,” he said.

The environmental protection campaign is annually marked in Buganda on October 8.

The campaign was this year celebrated on October 3 at Kireka Adventist Primary School, where the Kabaka Forest project was launched.

The Katikkiro of Buganda, Mr Charles Peter Mayiga, said the initiative aims at responding to the rampant deforestation.

“We urge all Kabaka’s subjects to join the campaign for Kabaka forest restoration project at county headquarters, sub-counties and other places,” he said.

Mr Mayiga also directed that trees should be planted during various Buganda Kingdom celebrations.

“We urge people to plant trees so that we respond to the rampant deforestation because we had a study before Covid-19 in 2020 and it was found that by end of 2019, more than 1,000 trees were planted in Buganda because of the directive from Buganda Lukiiko,” he said.

He added that through the Bulungi bwansi week, different activities have been conducted throughout the 18 counties which constitute the kingdom and the closing celebrations were held in Kyagwe County .

“In 2014, the Kabaka directed the evaluation of how service delivery is undertaken throughout the 18 counties through bulungi bwansi and we usually gather within the winning county to evaluate progress,” he said