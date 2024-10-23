Kabaka clears air on subleasing of Kaazi camping site

The Kabaka (king) of Buganda, Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II, has addressed the ongoing dispute over Kaazi land in Busabala, Wakiso District.

The clarification follows recent clashes regarding ownership and the illegal subdivision of the land. It is alleged that some individuals forged land titles, which were later nullified by the Acting Commissioner of Land Registration, Mr Baker Mugaino.

During a visit to the contested site, the Kabaka commended the Buganda Land Board (BLB) for effectively handling the matter. He emphasised that the land belongs to the Uganda Scouts Association (USA), dismissing any claims of private ownership by individuals.

The Buganda Kingdom Minister for Information, Mr Israel Kazibwe, said: “As Buganda Kingdom, we warn whoever wants to encroach on Kabaka land that we are ready to take them to the courts of law because there are clear procedures if one wants to reside on Kabaka land.”

He advised individuals interested in occupying Kabaka’s land to approach the BLB to obtain the proper clearance.

Mr Dennis Bugaya, the communications officer of BLB, said the Kabaka made an impromptu visit to assess the situation at Kaazi camping site and seek a way forward.

"We are happy that it pleased the Kabaka to tour Kaazi land and see for himself the happenings on the land. We are also excited that he has endorsed our fight to redeem the land from unscrupulous people who had set out to grab it,” he said

Mr Bugaya added that BLB pledged to continue fighting to see that Kabaka's land is protected.

“They should at all times do due diligence so that they are not defrauded by people seeking to sell off what is not theirs,” he said.

The land was originally leased to the Uganda Scouts Association in 1948 by Kabaka Daudi Chwa II.

However, over time, part of the land was reportedly illegally sold to private developers, leading to environmental degradation and unauthorised construction, contrary to the terms of the original lease.

“The kingdom successfully petitioned the commissioner for Land Registration to cancel the titles which were given out to the private developers by the scouts, which was done and the land remained in the management of Uganda Scouts Association,” he said.

Cancellation letter

The letter dated August 16, 2024, from Buganda Kingdom written to the Attorney General of Buganda indicated that BLB received the decision from the office of the commissioner of Land Registration on August 15, indicating that the subleases granted to Serena Heights Kaazi Ventures Limited and Skys and Lakes Limited were not issued in accordance with the law.

The subleases were issued unlawfully, as no consent was obtained from the rightful lessor before creating them over Kaazi land, specifically Kayadanda Block 278, Plot 5.

The letter added that accordingly, the commissioner ordered the cancellation of all subdivisions and all the subleases created over land comprised in Kyadondo and ordered reinstatement of Kyadondo land at Kaazi

On September 18, the State Minister for Lands, Mr Sam Mayanja, issued an order halting the withdrawal of subdivisions, certificates of title and subleases which were created on the scouts' land at Kaazi.

The decision was made by the acting commissioner of Land Registration, Mr Baker Mugaino, on grounds that they were created in error.

The said Kaaazi land is comprised in LRV 1693 Folio 5 Kyadondo block 273 plot 5 was subdivided into plots 25038, 25039, 25040, 25041, 25042, 25043 and 25044.

However, Mr Mugaino clarified that these titles were created in error since the Uganda Land Commission, which gave consent to the transactions, was not the legitimate lessor.