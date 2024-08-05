Kabaka excites Kyotera subjects in rare public appearance 

Residents in Kyotera Town, Kyotera District, were on Monday afternoon excited after seeing Buganda King (Kabaka) Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II who made a surprise visit to the area.

The Kabaka, with a few bodyguards surprisingly disembarked his car after approaching Total Petrol Station in the heart of Kyotera Town and moved on foot towards the route to Masaka from the Mutukula border.

Crowds started swelling, lining up along the usually busy highway to catch a glimpse of the monarch.

Sula Kabanda, a bodaboda rider, was among the first people to spot the Kabaka.

He jumped off his bike, causing commotion that quickly spread like wildfire.

"Our Kabaka, our Kabaka, he is here!" he exclaimed

Clad in his casual finest attire, waved and smiled as he made his way through the ecstatic crowds.

Andrew Basasira, a banker and Buganda Kingdom loyalist, said such excitement from people is a clear reflection of the love they have for the Kabaka.

"When our Kabaka appears in the public, within no minute, crowds gather to catch a glimpse of him. That's the true meaning of a King,” he added.

For visiting Masaja City lawyer John Jjuuko, the Kabaka 's surprise appearence was a dream come true.

"I had come to Kyotera to visit a friend and talk about some business plan and surprisingly I bumped into my lovely king. It was really awesome,” a visibly excited Jjuko said.

The king walked about half a kilometre as he waved to excited subjects while shaking hands with a few of them.

Buddu County Chief Jude Muleke said the Kabaka's visit to Kyotera town was out of his love.

"Kabaka decided to go to Kyotera in the morning and we had to escort him as his servants,” he remarked.

He added: "We are happy that the Kabaka is currently with us in our area. He has been unwell, but we are happy he can now move to such areas.”



This was Kabaka's first public appearance ever since he returned to Uganda from Namibia a fortnight ago after spending more than 3 months recuperating in the South African country.

Kabaka was absent in church as the kingdom last week marked 31 years since his coronation at St. Paul Cathedral, Namirembe in Kampala.