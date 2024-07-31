Kabaka Mutebi absent in church as Buganda marks 31 years since his coronation

Buganda Kingdom Wednesday marked 31 years since the coronation of King (Kabaka) Ronald Mutebi II with the monarch remotely addressing an unusual gathering at the iconic provincial cathedral of the Anglican Church of Uganda.

Wednesday’s unorthodox occasion involved majesty and royalty as more than 1,000 guests packed inside the earthen chambers of St Paul’s Cathedral, Namirembe, but it was a draw away from the traditional celebrations usually steeped in ancient Buganda cultural beliefs at Budu in Wakiso District.

“We are happy to reach this day. I thank God and medics for the continued treatment. My health is improving but I couldn’t join you today per the recommendation of medics,” Kabaka told cheering congregants, speaking from his Lubiri Palace.

Buganda Queen (Nnaabagereka) Sylvia Nagginda, Prince Richard Ssemakookiro, Prince Crispin Junju Ssuuna Kiweewa and Nnaalinnya (princess) Christine Agnes Nabaloga sat amongst over 1,000 congregants inside the cathedral with another more than 2,000 following a service of sacred Anglican canons on giant screens in tents around the cathedral, even as it rained.

Buganda Prince Richard Ssemakookiro is seen in church during a service to celebrate his father Kabaka Ronald Mwenda Mutebi’s 31st coronation anniversary at Saint Paul’s Cathedral Namirembe on July 31, 2024. PHOTO/HANDOUT/BUGANDA

Buganda Prime Minister (katikkiro) Charles Peter Mayiga also attended church in addition to a host of clan chiefs, clergy and political heads including lawmakers and Kampala Minister Minsa Kabanda, who represented Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja.

The kingdom has had a grim start to 2024 with the 69-year-old recovering king returning on July 21 after a dramatic visa denial by Namibian authorities, where he had spent over 3 months recuperating.

“What we’ve gone through in the past few months has been out of ignorance or deliberate schemes by some people who all of you should be careful with,” Kabaka warned on Wednesday as he urged unity at the conclusion of service.

Learners from more than five schools and entertainers who performed on the altar prayed for the “monarch’s long life” as they sang songs praising the leader of Uganda’s largest kingdom on Wednesday.

Mayiga confirmed that Kabaka was absent at Wednesday’s commemoration per recommendations by medical experts.

Buganda Queen (Nnaabagereka) Sylvia Nagginda Luswata attends church in a service to celebrate Kabaka Ronald Mwenda Mutebi’s 31st coronation anniversary at Saint Paul’s Cathedral Namirembe on July 31, 2024. PHOTO/HANDOUT/BUGANDA

Buganda officials have largely described Wednesday’s church gathering as a “thanksgiving service,” with sources in the monarchy telling Monitor that the king could later in the day virtually perform rituals associated with the commemoration via media channels affiliated to the kingdom.

“There maybe people trying to disorganize us, but they will not succeed with disuniting us. It is difficult to divide many people who are united,” Mayiga emphasized at the event themed “Our unity is the strength of the king."

Church of Uganda Archbishop and 6th Namirembe Bishop Moses Banja are seen at the beginning of a church service during the celebrations of Buganda King (kabaka) Mutebi II's 31st coronation anniversary in Kampala on July 31, 2024. PHOTO/HANDOUT/BUGANDA

Kabaka Mutebi became Buganda’s 36th king on July 31, 1993, coming in the footsteps of his father Edward Muteesa II, who died in exile from London on November 21, 1969.