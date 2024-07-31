Kabaka Mutebi calls for unity as he marks 31 on 31st

Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II has condemned individuals who exploited his recent health issues to tarnish the kingdom’s reputation and spread misinformation.

Speaking via video link during his 31st coronation anniversary thanksgiving service at St Paul’s Cathedral Namirembe in Kampala yesterday, Kabaka Mutebi said: “We have always urged you to unite to guard and honour our cultural norms. The enemy can take advantage of this if we don’t take these issues seriously.”

He added: “The situation we have gone through in the last few months has made some people either out of ignorance or deliberately to abrogate and abuse our norms and to behave in a manner that is unbecoming. They have done a lot of things to confuse our people on issues relating to the monarchy and Buganda Kingdom. This is very dangerous. You must be very careful with these people.”

This is the first public statement the monarch has made since returning from Namibia, where he had gone for medical care.

The monarch outlined three issues which he urged the kingdom subjects to pay close attention to.

One is that the Kabaka is not elected by the clan heads. According to Kabaka Mutebi, there are rituals that a kabaka follows when assuming the throne.

He said the key clan heads are well-known and have stipulated responsibilities and the kabaka rules the kingdom with the help of the katikkiro (premier) who he appoints.

He added that the kabaka has no agent.

The monarch further said the kabaka has the right to institute and remove certain practices depending on the situation.

Buganda Prince Richard Ssemakookiro

Buganda Queen (Nnaabagereka) Sylvia Nagginda

The Katikkiro of Buganda Kingdom, Mr Charles Peter Mayiga, said Kabaka Mutebi cannot interact with the public yet, following his medical team’s advice.

He said while the kingdom is eager to see the Kabaka, patience must be exercised given that the monarch’s health is a priority.

Katikkiro (premier) Charles Peter Mayinga, Bishop of Namirembe Diocese Rev Moses Banja, Archbishop of Church of Uganda Stephen Kaziimba, Buganda prince Richard Ssemakookiro, Nnaabagereka (queen) of Buganda Kingdom Sylvia Nagginda after the 31st coronation anniversary thanksgiving service at St Paul's Cathedral Namirembe in Kampala on July 31, 2024.

This coronation anniversary was celebrated under the theme “Our unity is the Kingdom’s strength”.

Katikkiro Mayiga said since being crowned king, Kabaka Mutebi has associated with different people, tribes, and clans and this has helped to keep peace within the kingdom.

“We should be eager to spot those who are aiming to weaken the kingdom because of personal interests. We can have disruptions, but we cannot be defeated,” Mr Mayiga said.

The Bishop of Namirembe Diocese, Rev Moses Banja, who led the thanksgiving service, said unity is key in protecting and strengthening the Kabaka’s seat (Namulondo).

Rev Banja condemned those who exhibited “disrespectful acts” when the Kabaka was undergoing treatment in Namibia, but commended the Katikkiro for remaining firm amid attacks from some individuals.

Quoting Proverbs 16:13, Rev Banja said: “Kings take pleasure in honest lips. They value the one who speaks what is right.”

He prayed for the total recovery of Kabaka Mutebi, who returned to Uganda on July 22 after undergoing treatment in Namibia.

Nnaabagereka Nagginda during the Kabaka's 31st anniversary celebrations on July 31, 2024.

The Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, the Most Rt Rev Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu, thanked God for enabling the Kabaka and his subjects to celebrate the 31st coronation anniversary at St Paul’s Cathedral, Namirembe, where the Kabaka is the patron and back in his kingdom.

The anniversary was also attended by officials from the central government and other kingdoms including Bunyoro and Tooro.

The occasion was graced by presentations from Luzira Secondary School, Kings College Budo, Gayaza High School, Budo Junior School, Mengo Senior Secondary School, and Mengo Primary School.

Most of the messages in the songs and poems condemned those who disrespected Katikkiro Mayiga at a time when the Kabaka was undergoing treatment abroad.

They also praised different programmes that were initiated during the reign of Kabaka Mutebi, especially in the areas of agriculture, health and education.

