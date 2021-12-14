Kabaka Mutebi decries nepotism, corruption

Kabaka Ronald Mutebi has decried nepotism and corruption, saying the vices are hindering development of the country.

“The way people are employed is worrisome. Competent people are left behind and jobs go to the less qualified, or those who don’t have qualifications at all,” the Kabaka said while opening the 29th Lukiiko (Buganda Kingdom Parliament) sitting.

Kabaka Mutebi said: “We urge everybody to step up efforts and engage in the fight against corruption of all forms. Corruption has stagnated service delivery.”

He said corruption has led to degradation of the environment, causing climate change.

“The way land in swamps and forests is being dished to individuals, without cognizance to climate change worries,” Kabaka Mutebi said.

In reference to the central government’s campaign against Mailo land tenure and the Buganda Land Board that President Museveni has declared illegal, the Kabaka said: “We should work together so that we continue to discard the lies, intrigue, dishonesty and hatred that aims at driving us away from the truth which promotes and protects the kingdom. Those peddling lies intend to divert us when we debate critical issues affecting the kingdom,” he said.

The Kabaka, a UNAIDs goodwill ambassador for Aids, urged to protect themselves against the scourge.

“We should not forget our fight against several diseases because of Covid- 19. They are also dangerous to our health and still exist, like HIV/Aids,” he said.

When contacted by Daily Monitor about the Kabaka’s remarks, the government spokesperson and director of the Uganda Media Centre, Mr Ofwono Opondo, said the Kabaka should avoid generalising.

“Be specific by naming those not qualified yet holding technical jobs in government. He (Kabaka) should also name which tribe, religion or region not included in central government, Legislature, Executive and Judiciary or statutory bodies so we can respond,” he said.