Kabaka Mutebi reshuffles cabinet

Kabaka (king) Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II August 1 restructured the Buganda Kingdom cabinet, a day after celebrating the 30th coronation anniversary.

In the restructure, the kabaka promoted two ministers and dropped two others. He also introduced new ministries, some of which were split from other ministries.

The restructure was announced in a statement released yesterday by Katikkiro (premier) Charles Peter Mayiga.

Katikkiro Mayiga retained his position which he has held for more than a decade.

Prof Twaha Kigongo Kaawaase also retained his position as the first deputy prime minister/ministry for Administration and ICT while Mr Robert Wagwa Nsibirwa returned as the second deputy prime minister/Ministry of Finance, Investment, Planning and Economic Development.

The Buganda Lukiiko (parliament) Speaker, Mr Patrick Luwaga Mugumbule, and his deputy, Mr Ahmed Lwasa, were also retained. The positions are at the cabinet level.

Dr Prosperous Nankindu Kavuma, who has been serving as the minister of Social Services and Office of the nnaabagereka has been replaced with Ms Cotilda Kikomeko Nakate.

Ms Kikomeko, a new entrant in the cabinet, has been the chairperson of the kingdom’s education committee and is a former head teacher of Trinity College Nabbingo.

The ministry of Social Services is responsible for the promotion of health instruction, the provision of acceptable, accessible health services and the promotion of exploration in traditional medicine.

Mr Henry Ssekabembe Kiberu, the former minister of Youth, Sports and Recreation was replaced with Robert Sserwanga, a former principal of Buganda Royal College. The Youth, Sports and Recreation ministry’s name has also been changed to Youth, Sports and Arts.

The ministry of Information and Mobilisation has been split from ministry for Lukiiko, Information; Cabinet Affairs, Protocol. Mr Noah Kiyimba retains his position as the minister of Lukiiko, Information; Cabinet Affairs, Protocol in the katikkiro’s office.

Mr Israel Kazibwe, who has been the youth representative to the Lukiiko, will now head the ministry of Information and Mobilisation and will also serve as the kingdom spokesperson.

Mr Joseph Kawuki, a former deputy minister, has been elevated to the minister of Local Government and The King’s Official Tours. This ministry was previously part of the office of the Attorney General.

The Attorney General, Mr Christopher Bwanika, will remain as the kingdom’s top attorney.

The ministry of Kingdom Special Assignments has been scrapped. Mr David F K Mpanga, who has been heading the ministry is now the minister of Lands and Properties, a new docket.

Ms Mariam Nkalubo Mayanja, who has been heading the ministry of Agriculture, Land, Trade, Cooperatives and Environment, has been moved to the ministry of Community Self-help, Water and Gender. The ministry of Agriculture, Cooperatives, Fisheries and Commerce is now under Mr Amis Kakomo.

Mr Anthony Wamala is the new Buganda Kingdom’s minister of Heritage, Palaces, Tombs, Tourism and Security. PHOTO/COURTESY

Mr Kyewalabye Male, who was formerly the Minister for Culture, Tourism and Palaces, has been replaced with Mr Anthony Wamala. The ministry has been renamed Heritage, Palaces, Tombs, Tourism and Security.

The kabaka also appointed a new chairperson of the board of directors of the Buganda Land Board (BLB).

Mr Francis Kamulegeya takes over from Mr Martin Sseremba Kasekende.

Mr Kamulegeya will be deputised by Robert Henry Kiggundu.

The board has nine other members including John Kitenda, Rehema Nayiga Sseguya, Rita Namyalo, Paul Kavuma, and Ayub Kasule Kasujja.