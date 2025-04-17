Kabaka Mutebi’s memorable quotes

Electing leaders (March 31, 2025)

“This time should be dedicated to God to prevent the violence that often arises during elections and to enable us to elect leaders who are just, sensible, and committed to both the kingdom and their country.”



Discrimination

Rising levels of violence, cruelty and discrimination in the country

“We urge you not to remain silent about these acts, as well as any form of discrimination in the allocation of public services. Jobs should be given to qualified and impartial candidates.”



Christmas message (December 23, 2024)

“It is very sad to see that where we expect justice and nation-building ideas, there are wars. Such negotiations show that there is oppression, and it needs to be resolved without discrimination.”

2026 General Elections

I urge you to actively participate in the forthcoming General Elections and elect leaders with a vision for national unity and development. We want leaders who have a national spirit and who will run our kingdom in a united Uganda.”



Lukiiko inauguration (August 21, 2023)

He condemned the delays by courts of law in dispensing justice to victims of land evictions and appealed to the Judiciary to expedite the process.

“We still hear of complaints of a number of people being evicted from their land in various parts of the country, and when they seek redress in courts of law, hearing of land cases takes a very long time. We urge the judges to always make rulings on these cases on time.”

Agriculture

“We urge the central government to prioritise the teaching of agriculture in schools in order to equip children with the necessary knowledge about farming.”



30th Coronation Anniversary (July 31, 2023)

“While we hold the Buganda Kingdom dear to our hearts, there are those who do not share the same sentiment. Therefore, do not be deceived. Refrain from double standards when it comes to matters related to the kingdom.”



Seeking jobs abroad

“Do not be misguided by the allure of working odd jobs overseas, where Ugandans are often treated as slaves and even lose their lives."

He reminds the government to return kingdom's property.

“Although the kingdom was reinstated, it has not been granted full authority to carry out its duties as it did before. Our ancestors sought unity and employed every possible means to ensure the progress of the kingdom."



28th coronation anniversary (July 31, 2021)

“We all remember that to restore the kingdom in 1993, there were certain things that had to be done, which include directly being involved in ending the dictatorship and agreeing on the role of cultural institutions in fostering development. We lost a lot of things, including a federal system of governance, land, buildings [such as] Bulange and palaces. These and what we call Ebyaffe, which is true, that they belong to us. We have not done anything else apart from negotiating and reminding the leaders of what we agreed upon, including respecting human rights, the rule of law and the development of the Kingdom of Buganda. It is now 28 years, but we know that we will solve these issues through peaceful means. We sincerely thank those who have supported the settlement of the Buganda question through fairness and truthfulness.

We urge them not to give up until we have solved these issues through peace and justice. We condemn those who deliberately create processes to derail us when we remind our country leaders of issues of settling the Buganda question. Buganda has never clamoured for secession or chasing other Ugandans. We have heard a lot of talk about land in Buganda, with some arguing that it is the reason for poor development of Uganda. This is not true at all. Those who push this argument simply want to weaken the kingdom. Such arguments sadden our hearts, leading us to ask: why isn’t there any discussion on land outside Buganda? Why is our hospitality being misinterpreted for weakness? Let me remind everyone: we shall never give up to remind the government of Uganda that like all other parts of the country, the Kingdom of Buganda has tenets peculiar to it. These tenets can't be compromised.

Local Governments Day celebrations (May 21, 2017)

“We must be brave and avoid keeping silent about issues that affect our people and our areas. This is the only path that will drive us forward as a kingdom. The leadership that will build a strong kingdom and Uganda as a whole must respect human rights, freedom of worship and culture. Our people must be given a chance to voice out their concerns and be able to shape their destiny.”

Christmas message (December 23, 2019)

“This year, the kingdom has spoken out on a number of issues, including those concerning our health, murder and corruption. I want to conclude the year by emphasising issues I recently told clan leaders during our meeting at Lubiri, Mengo. Life is important and the kingdom subjects should continue being safe and fight against HIV/Aids,” (The Kabaka was in 2017 appointed by the joint United Nations Programme on HIV/Aids ( UNAIDS) as its goodwill ambassador in the fight against the epidemic ) “I advise my subjects to also carry out voluntary testing and if necessary seek medication and counselling in time. It is now two years since speaking about this issue and I will continue speaking about it.”

On land

“Land remains an important asset for the kingdom, hence a need for our people to protect it since without land, they will turn into foreigners in their own motherland.”



Special service at St Paul Cathedral, Kako, Masaka (June 9, 2019)

“We are really wondering why our own town, Masaka, which has all the requirements to become a city ,was not considered among the first new cities. When I get time, I will look for experts in urban planning to tell me why this was done like this, because for me, I have failed to understand it.”

63rd birthday celebration (April 13, 2018)

He questioned why Buganda was omitted from the national map showing regional vaccination coverage in the country.

“All other parts of Uganda we know, such as Busoga, Karamoja, Ankole, Bunyoro and others are existent on the national map, but Buganda is not indicated. This is why I ask what the motive is. I have not yet known the motive.”



Buganda Diaspora Day (December 28, 2016)

“We shall never get tired of asking you to be united. It is through unity that you can explore the heights of success. Unity and understanding each other are the source of success. The countries we admire developed because of unity.”

Undermining native norms and values

“Before the White man came, Africans had their cultural practices that kept families and communities together and the culture of every nation is its identity.”



20th Coronation anniversary (July 31, 2013)

“I thank all of you who worked hard to restore the kingdom and all those who have dedicated their efforts towards the growth of the kingdom in the past two decades. Particularly, I thank President Museveni for the role that he played in the restoration of the Kabakaship. (This came less than 24 hours after Museveni had signed a memorandum of understanding with Kabaka Mutebi, paving the way for the return of kingdom properties, and some land titles were handed over to the Kabaka).



