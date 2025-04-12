Kabaka Mutebi turns 70: Reflection on his journey

Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi’s kingship lineage is traced back to Ssekabaka Kato Kintu, the leader king of the modern-day Buganda Kingdom.

Legend has it that Kintu fought a bloody battle against Bemba Musota, who ruled the present-day Buganda region in the lineage of Kabaka Tonda. There's an interesting coincidence to note between Mutebi and Bemba Musota.

Just like Kabaka Mutebi, who is the 36th king in Ssekabaka Kintu's lineage, Bemba Musota, who Kintu defeated, was also the 36th Kabaka in Tonda's lineage. Kabaka Mutebi was born on April 13, 1955, at Mulago hospital to Ssekabaka Edward Mutesa II and Sarah Victoria Nalule Kisosonkole of the Nkima (monkey) clan.

At the time of his birth, his father, Sekabaka Mutesa II, who had ascended to the throne in 1939, was in exile in England. The Kabaka had fallen out with Sir Andrew Cohen, the then-governor of the protectorate of Uganda, leading to his exile in Britain in 1953.

The governor had sought to integrate Buganda more closely with the local governance structures of Uganda. Sensing a sinister move to take over his kingdom, Sekabaka Mutesa II opposed the idea, leading to his exile.

Kabaka Mutebi attended Budo Junior School in 1939. The school was founded to train children of nobles and chiefs.

Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi. PHOTOS/FILE

The young royal later joined King's Maid School in Sussex, United Kingdom, and then Bradfield College in West Berkshire.

Kabaka Mutebi then joined Madeleine College in Cambridge, where he specialised in social anthropology and laws. While in the UK, aged 11 years, Kabaka Mutebi’s father Ssekabaka Mutesa II named him heir to the throne on August 6, 1966.

Ssekabaka Mutesa II died on November 21, 1969, in London, UK, where he had sought refuge after then executive prime minister Milton Obote ordered soldiers to raid his palace and abolished all kingdoms in the country.

The Kabaka at Bulange, Mengo, one of his palaces and the seat of Buganda kingdom administration. File Photo.

Subsequent investigations revealed that Ssekabaka Mutesa II, who was Uganda’s first President, had died of alcohol poisoning.

While in London, Kabaka Mutebi once worked as a journalist and later editor of the African Concord magazine. By that time, the National Resistance Army rebels declared an armed struggle against the government of President Milton Obote in 1981.

Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi chats with wife Sylvia Nagginda. Photo by Joseph Kiggundu.

The then-Prince Ronald Mutebi had established contact with the future government. Mutebi returned to Uganda while the guerrilla war was raging and visited some rebel camps in the Luweero Triangle to boost the morale of mainly Baganda fighters on the battlefield.

The rebels would later take power, opening the way for the restoration of his kingdom. On July 31, 1993, amid pomp and jubilation, the chief prince was enthroned as king of Buganda.

Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi and Nnabagereka Sylvia Nagginda during their wedding at St Paul’s Cathedral at Namirembe in 1999. PHOTOS/FILE

In 1999, the kingdom erupted with joy and celebration when Kabaka Mutebi married Sylvia Nagginda at St Paul's Cathedral at Namirembe.

Kabaka's known children include Kiwewa Savio Muwenda Junju Ssuna, Joanne Nassolo, Victoria Nkinzi, Sarah Katrina Mirembe Ssangalyambogo Nachwa, and Richard Semakokiro.

Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi (in red robe), his wife Nnabagereka Sylvia Nagginda (on his left) and Buganda prime minister Charles Peter Mayiga (on his right) at a recent function. FILE PHOTO

Over the years, the relationship between Buganda and the central government has grown lukewarm, stemming from governance, taxation, and land tenure system, among other thorny issues.

Under Kabaka Mutebi's reign, the kingdom has created various income-generating businesses such as CBS Radio, BBS Television, schools, health centres, Mutesa I Royal University, commercial buildings under the Buganda Land Board and Kabaka Foundation, as well as the Buganda Development Agency.

A coffee-growing drive, commonly known as Emmwanyi Terimba under Buganda Cultural and Development Foundation (Bucadef), has financially empowered hundreds of families in the kingdom. Long live Ssabasajja Kabaka of Buganda.