Kabaka not about to resume normal duties, says Katikkiro

The prime minister (Katikkiro) of Buganda Kingdom, Mr Charles Peter Mayiga, has said Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II, who returned to the country on Sunday night, is recuperating.

The Kabaka arrived at Entebbe airport towards 11pm on Sunday night after spending three months in Namibia and was received by Mr Mayiga and members of the royal family led by Queen (Nnaabagereka) Sylvia Nagginda.

Mr Mayiga said flying the king to Namibia was an “arrangement in accordance with recommendation by medical experts for his proper recovery”.

Justification

“Previously, we have been informing the public that we have to prioritise Kabaka’s health and, therefore, we had to follow the directives from his medical experts,” he told journalists on Sunday evening.

Speaking to the media in Kampala yesterday, the Katikkiro said the Kabaka is still following the medical advice and would resume his duties later.

“As much as the public and officials would want him to appear in public, we have to first consult the doctors. All Kabaka’s medical teams here in Uganda and abroad work in collaboration and we shall be following their advice,” he stressed.

Meanwhile, Mr Mayiga released the programme for the 31st Kabaka anniversary celebrations.

According to the Katikkiro, the day will be ushered in by prayers to be held at Namirembe Cathedral as per the earlier scheduled programme.

“Since the Kabaka is the patron of St Paul Cathedral, Namirembe, we will not change the venue where celebrations are slated to take place because it’s because of him that the cathedral was built,” he said.

On Kabaka’s visa

Mr Mayiga also dispelled claims that the Kabaka’s extended stay in Namibia was rejected, saying he returned home when his time was due.

“We knew that Kabaka was returning on July 21. It had nothing to do with his visa. In Namibia, Ugandans do not need to have a visa but they grant you a number of days depending on your status,” he said.

“Namibia follows the rule of law. For diplomats, you have 90 days’ stay,” he added.

Mr Mayiga added that the kingdom did not engage the Namibian government because they knew the Kabaka was coming back home.

“We told the Ugandan Embassy responsible for Namibia that they do not have to engage the immigration department because the Kabaka was returning home,” he said.

The Katikkiro said they will still follow their five-year strategic plan to carry on with kingdom activities.

While receiving the Kabaka at Entebbe International Airport, Prince Jjunju acknowledged public support towards the royal family while the king was away.

“We thank the medical experts from Germany, Switzerland and Namibia who have been working hard to make sure that Kabaka recovers,” he added.

He also noted that the Namibian government has done a great job to keep the Kabaka safe since “it’s one of the most peaceful countries.”