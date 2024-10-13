Kabaka's chief, two others hacked as machete-wielding thugs raid Kassanda, Mityana

A wave of terror swept through Myanzi Sub County in Kassanda District and Mityana Municipality on Saturday night, leaving three people injured and traumatised. Among the victims is Eric Ssonko, Kabaka's deputy chief in Myanzi Sub County.

"I was inside my bedroom when I heard people breaking the door. I swiftly woke up and pushed the door to prevent them from entering, but they overpowered me and entered," Ssonko recounted. "They started hacking me while demanding money, then proceeded to my wife's bedroom and took an unspecified amount of money."

The attackers, estimated to be around seven, aged between 19 and 22, and armed with machetes, arrived on three boda bodas. They targeted Ssonko's home, where his family runs Dreams Primary School, and made off with school fees collected from parents.

"We had planned to count the money on Sunday and take it to the bank on Monday, but little did we know we would be attacked," said Ms Nalongo Ssonko.

In a similar incident, the family of Gabriel Kakooza in Mityana Municipality was attacked by the same gang. The assailants broke into their home around 1am, demanded money, and destroyed household items.

"They smashed our windows, TV set, and other items in the living room when we told them we didn't have the money. They hacked me and my wife Tereeza Kyagera," Kakooza said.

Mr Eric Ssonko, Kabaka's deputy chief in Myanzi Sub County, Kassanda District was attacked by machete gangs on Saturday night. PHOTO | ENOCK MATOVU

The Wamala Regional Police Spokesperson, Ms Racheal Kawala confirmed the incidents and assured that investigations are ongoing.

"We are aware of both incidents and are gathering evidence to aid our investigations," she said.

The victims are currently admitted to Mityana Hospital. These attacks evoke memories of the night attacks on homes in Central Uganda, particularly in the Greater Masaka area, over the past four years. Previous attacks often involved prior notices warning residents of impending attacks.

Recent incidents include attacks on Mityana Municipality Mayor Faustine Mukambwe's home, where thugs stole Shs900,000 and a mobile phone, Mityana Deputy Resident Commissioner Prossy Mwanjuzi's home, where her vehicle was torched, and Nswanjere Junior Seminary in Mpigi District, where valuables were stolen and three people injured.

Additionally, on August 26, 2021, over 20 attackers invaded St Joseph Busunjju Catholic Parish premises, robbing property and assaulting victims.