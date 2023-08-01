Kabaka’s close aides proud to be part of 30-year journey

As Kabaka (king) Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II celebrated the 30th coronation anniversary yesterday, some of his subjects, who worked closely with him during his three-decade reign, expressed joy for having served the monarch.

Mr Joseph Mulwanyamuli Ssemwogerere, the first Katikkiro (premier) under Kabaka Mutebi’s reign, said: “When I was appointed to serve as the Katikkiro, I was immensely happy. Being the first to serve under this 30-year celebration is of great pleasure to me.”

Mr Mulwanyamuli is so far the longest-serving Katikkiro under Kabaka Mutebi, having served from 1994 to 2005, a total of 11 years.

He is remembered for organising the Kabaka’s wedding in 1999.

Mr Mulwanyamuli served at a time when the kingdom was not financially stable and he, along with his cabinet, voluntarily served without pay.

The other close associate of the king was Mr John Baptist Walusimbi, another former prime minister.

His reign unearthed events that saw the kingdom at loggerheads with the central government. This saw him in 2009 blocked from entering Bugerere ahead of a scheduled visit by the Kabaka to Kayunga, a move that sparked riots and led to the death of more than 50 people in Buganda.

Mr Walusimbi, however, said he had some achievements during his reign.

“I introduced the four-year tenure for the office of the Katikkiro and I’m glad that the Kabaka appreciated it. The Omumuli was another project that I introduced, unfortunately, it was not given time,” he said.

Omumuli was a project that sought to improve household incomes through agriculture.

He added that serving the Kabaka is a prestigious opportunity that is worth taking.

“I was working at my firm and I had to let go when the Kabaka appointed me. I’m happy that I had the privilege to serve him,” Mr Walusimbi said.

Mr Augustine Kizito Mutumba, the head of Kkobe clan in Buganda Kingdom, said the opportunity to serve his king was two-fold as the same came with excitement and hard work.

“Serving the king calls for diligence and hard work in order to cause change among the king’s subjects. We have very many projects we have achieved over these 30 years, right from the times when the kingdom did not have resources,” he said.

Katikkiros