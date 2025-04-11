Kabaka’s decades of progress amid tensions

Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II has spent over three decades at the helm of Buganda’s monarchy, navigating an intricate web of cultural pride, historical grievances, and political friction with the central government. His reign marked by revival and resilience has often run parallel to the agenda of President Museveni, who has often allegedly played clandestine military strategy to keep Buganda in check.

Although officially a cultural leader, Kabaka Mutebi wields considerable political influence. His speeches on land rights, cultural preservation, and governance are closely watched by the state. This influence has led to occasional friction. In 2009, when the Kabaka planned to visit Kayunga—a county under his jurisdiction but with a significant Banyala population—the government blocked his trip.

This led to deadly riots across Kampala and Buganda, resulting in 30 documented deaths and the arrest of hundreds. The Kayunga incident exemplified the government’s mistrust of the Kabaka’s influence. Reports surfaced about the State’s surveillance of the Kabaka and the President himself went to the media alleging that Kabaka Mutebi had refused to take his phone calls at critical moments, signalling a breakdown in communication and mutual respect.

This has, therefore, characterised the relationship between Buganda and Mr Museveni’s regime as complex, shaped by power struggles over land, identity, and governance. At the heart of the Buganda-Uganda tension is land. The 1900 Buganda Agreement allocated more than 9,000 square miles of land to the kingdom, much of which remains in dispute. The controversial Mailo land system, a relic of colonial times, gives perpetual land ownership to individuals—many of whom are Baganda elites—while tenants have limited rights.

President Museveni has frequently criticised this arrangement labelling the Mailo system “an evil historical injustice" and called for its dismantling, accusing it of causing displacement and conflict. At its core, the programme seeks to formalise land tenure by offering leasehold titles to tenants living on Mailo kingdom land. Another ambitious and controversial policy has been the Kyapa Mungalo (loosely translated as “a land title in your hands”) initiative, launched through the Buganda Land Board (BLB) on June 18, 2017.

For decades, land tenure in Buganda was characterised by uncertainty, with tenants often living on land without formal documentation, leaving them vulnerable to eviction or exploitation. Kyapa Mungalo has since inception provided legal security, encouraged long-term investment, and created a reliable land database in the Kingdom. The programme is particularly important in the growing urban and peri-urban areas of Buganda, where informal settlements are expanding rapidly. However, the initiative has drawn criticism from both the public and the central government. President Museveni has repeatedly accused the Buganda Land Board of exploiting vulnerable tenants, while some Ugandans fear that some Mailo landowners including the family of Kabaka Daudi Chwa have had their land seized by BLB and, therefore, disempowered. BLB continues to be a subject of government scrutiny, with critics accusing it of behaving like a parallel land authority.

This has been countered with officials insisting BLB operates within legal boundaries and serves the interests of Buganda citizens. “The programme is voluntary intending to empower tenants, not displace them,” Mr Godfrey Ssekisonge, a representative of the Kabaka in the United Kingdom, says. Adding: “Proceeds from the initiative are being reinvested into kingdom development projects, including housing, education and cultural preservation.” Some parts of counties of Buganda such as Buruuli and Bugerere have demanded land justice. Some individuals like Isabaruli Mwogezi Butamanya in Buruuli, Kamuswaga Ssansa Kabumbuli in Kooki and Ssabanyala Baker Kimeze in Bugerere- all allegedly backed by the central government, have attempted to secede while Buganda maintains that its historical lands must be respected.

Pursuit of 'federo'

Another of Kabaka Mutebi’s tumultuous and Buganda’s most persistent demands has been for federalism (Federo), a political structure that would grant it more self-governance. This demand predates Museveni’s administration and was a central cause of the 1966 crisis when Milton Obote abolished all kingdoms. While kingdoms were restored in 1993, the 2005 rejection of the regional tier system by Buganda highlighted ongoing dissatisfaction. “Regional tier is not federalism. If at all government claims both are the same-then let the books have federalism,” Mr Steven Kisira, who supports Buganda Kingdom, says.

Until Katikkiro Charles Peter Mayiga scaled down the demand for federo- claiming people should turn focus to economic production, Mengo, the administrative seat of the Buganda Kingdom, remained vocal in pushing for a federal arrangement. However, the central government continues to favour a unitary system, citing national unity. Buganda argues this erodes its historical and cultural sovereignty, while critics accuse it of seeking ethnic supremacy.

Cultural heritage

Perhaps the most visible achievements of the Kabaka Mutebi’s reign are the restoration and preservation of Buganda’s cultural heritage. This has included the revival of royal music, traditional ceremonies such as introduction ceremonies, and the rehabilitation of key cultural sites. The most symbolic of these efforts is the Kasubi Tombs, the burial ground of four Buganda kings and a UNESCO World Heritage site. After a devastating fire in 2010, the Kabaka spearheaded efforts to restore the tombs, drawing on international partnerships and global fundraising campaigns- but it is not yet clear why even after injecting billions of shillings, the tombs are yet to open. The Kabaka has supported the revival of traditional music ensembles, drumming rituals, and the reintroduction of royal regalia and practices that had been suppressed or lost during the 27 years his kingdom was banned. Recognising that youth are the cornerstone of Buganda’s future, the Kabaka has also championed a range of programmes to promote engagement, skill development, and cultural pride.

Central to this strategy has been the Masaza Cup, a football tournament that pits counties (Masaza) against each other. More than just a sporting event, the tournament instils values of discipline, teamwork, and community identity. In addition, cultural festivals, debates (Entanda on CBS), and talent competitions have been organised to counter the influence of westernisation, which many perceive as eroding traditional values. These platforms provide young people with a sense of belonging and pride in their heritage, while also fostering creativity. Youth-focused programmes have also addressed social challenges like unemployment and substance abuse. Through kingdom-endorsed initiatives and partnerships with non-governmental organisations (NGOs), the Kabaka’s government has supported vocational training centres, agricultural projects, and mentorship programmes. The Kabaka’s vision of a “moral revival” is further reinforced through extracurricular activities. Students through Ekisakaate kya Nabagereka participate in traditional dance, storytelling, and community service, linking modern education with Buganda’s rich cultural heritage.

In the pursuit of academic and moral growth, the Kabaka has invested in educational institutions from primary to university level. And this is evident with facilities such as Lubiri Nabagereka Primary School, Lubiri High School, Muteesa I Royal University and Buganda Royal Institute of Business and Technical Education. These institutions offer more than academic instruction—they are platforms for cultural immersion, instilling Buganda’s values of discipline, respect, and community service. Scholarship programmes, particularly through the Kabaka Education Fund (KEF), have also provided opportunities for underprivileged children to access quality education. These efforts highlight the Kabaka’s commitment to creating a generation of well-educated, culturally grounded citizens who can lead Buganda into the future. For example, Lubiri High School incorporates Luganda language instruction, clan studies, and Buganda history in its curriculum, fostering a deep sense of identity and belonging among students.

Symbol of heritage Kabaka Mutebi’s enthronement on July 31, 1993, when he was aged 38 marked a pivotal moment in Uganda’s history and in the life of Kabaka following the abolition of traditional institutions in 1966 by then-President Milton Obote, Buganda’s cultural and political identity was suppressed for decades. The return of the monarchy signified not just a ceremonial restoration, but a powerful revival of cultural pride, governance, and socio-economic development for several Baganda. Kabaka Mutebi has focused on transforming Buganda into a vibrant, self-reliant entity. A key part of this strategy has been economic empowerment. Through the establishment of Buganda Investment and Commercial Undertakings Limited (BICUL), the kingdom has attracted investors and promoted indigenous enterprise. The Kingdom today has more than fifteen companies owned or aligned to it. Fault lines In spite of Buganda’s economic progress and cultural revival, the 2009 Kayunga violence revealed deep-seated grievances. For several Baganda, the act of stopping Kabaka’s tour of Kayunga was a direct assault on their cultural leader’s dignity. For the government, it was a preemptive move to prevent ethnic unrest. These events fed into a broader narrative accusing Buganda of prioritising Baganda interests at the expense of national unity.

Kabaka Mutebi (centre) takes an oath of allegiance to his subjects during his coronation in July 1993. PHOTO/FILE

Yet Buganda insists it is defending its cultural heritage, not seeking hegemony. Before the Kayunga riots, kingdom officials including the now Mukono Municipality Member of Parliament Betty Nambooze and Busiro East MP Medard Ssegona were arrested in 2008. The chaos showed a fraught interface between cultural leadership and state security. Another point of friction is the ownership of Buganda’s properties. Following the abolition of the kingdoms in 1966, the government took control of key Buganda assets such as the Lubiri (palace), Bulange (parliament), and numerous land holdings. While some have been returned since 1993, and through another follow-up Memorandum of Understanding between Kabaka and Mr Museveni in 2013, Mengo continues to push for the restitution of all assets, especially those occupied by government institutions. Mengo says the 2013 agreement has not been fully respected by the government. The Buganda Kingdom has repeatedly asked for bailouts from Kabaka’s subjects in exercises such as Etofaali and Oluwaalo as it can’t gain revenue from some of its properties. Operating as a quasi-government, Mengo collects rent and premium from some of the properties returned, manages leases, and oversees local cultural affairs. However, it often finds itself in conflict with the central government over jurisdiction and governance in Buganda.

Divergence of views

The friction with President Museveni is both ideological and strategic. While Mr Museveni sees centralised control as essential for stability, Buganda views it as a continuation of colonial-era suppression. This tension reflects a deeper question: Can cultural institutions coexist with a strong centralised state? So far, the relationship has oscillated between cautious cooperation and open conflict. Kabaka Mutebi has walked a fine line between cultural stewardship and political engagement. His refusal to bow to political pressure, symbolic gestures of defiance, and steady emphasis on cultural identity have elevated him to a unique role in Uganda’s postcolonial history. Yet that influence has not come without cost. From the blocking of his movements to government criticism of the Mailo land system, the Kabaka’s reign has often been marked by targeted attempts to curtail his reach.

Despite these challenges, he has modernised Buganda’s cultural institutions, fostered youth programmes, and increased the monarchy’s visibility both locally and internationally. Kabaka Ronald Mutebi’s reign is emblematic of Buganda’s dual identity—rooted in tradition but caught in a modern political state that often marginalises cultural authority. With Mr Museveni’s government viewing Buganda’s autonomy demands as a threat to national cohesion, and Buganda seeing central government actions as systemic suppression, the standoff continues. Yet amid all this, it’s a reality that Buganda Kingdom, under Kabaka Mutebi, continues to be a powerful force in shaping Uganda’s political, cultural, and historical narrative. The legacy Mr Museveni and Kabaka Mutebi is not just a story of power dynamics—it is a tale of two visions for Uganda’s soul. Institutionally, the Kabaka has reinforced the roles of the Katikkiro (Prime Minister) and local chiefs, revitalising Buganda’s traditional governance structure in a way that complements national systems. Kabaka's leadership blends heritage with vision, positioning Buganda not only as a cultural beacon but as a model for progressive kingdom governance within a modern republic.

Kabaka’s reign has been transformative, marked by a deliberate effort to merge cultural revival with modern governance and development. His achievements span the controversial yet impactful Kyapa Mungalo land programme, investment in culturally infused education, the restoration of heritage sites, and meaningful youth engagement. Despite facing political opposition and navigating complex land disputes, the Kabaka has remained a unifying symbol for the Baganda, offering a model of leadership rooted in tradition yet responsive to contemporary challenges. As Buganda continues to evolve, his legacy will likely be remembered as one of revival, resilience, and strategic reinvention.

BRIEF BIO

His Majesty Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II is the reigning Kabaka (King) of the Kingdom of Buganda. At the time of his birth, his father Sir Edward Muteesa II was in exile in Britain at the beginning of the political unrest in Uganda. He was born on April 13, 1955 at Mulago hospital to Ssekabaka Muteesa II and Namasole (Queen Mother) Sarah Nalule Kisosonkole of the Nkima clan. He was enthroned as the 36th Kabaka on July 31, 1993. The Kabaka vests most of the administration of the Kingdom in the Katikkiro. Kabaka Mutebi II is married to Nnaabagereka Sylvia Nagginda. Source: Buganda Kingdom

