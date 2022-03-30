Kabaka shuffles county chiefs, retires others

Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II has reshuffled and retired more than 10 county chiefs and their deputies.

According to a March 29 statement released by the Katikkiro, Mr Charles Peter Mayiga four chiefs were retired while six were appointed.

The Kabaka commended the retired county chiefs for the work done since their appointment on November 1, 2019.

“All county chiefs and their deputies who have not been mentioned here have remained in their respective positions and counties,” the statement added. Mr Mayiga advised the kingdom’s central authority to start the official installation process of the new leaders.

The changes came as Kabaka flew to Europe for medical check-up and other kingdom engagements.

“I think this time again the Kabaka will meet his doctors. We know that the health issues concerning the Kabaka need extra attention. When he reaches there, the doctors have to work with ours here to see the extra care they can give him to maintain his health,” he said