Kabaka tasks clan leaders to strengthen structures, preserve Buganda’s heritage

The Kabaka of Buganda, Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II, has urged clan leaders to strengthen their leadership structures and fully take up their responsibilities to ensure the kingdom’s cultural heritage is preserved for future generations.

Delivering the Kabaka’s message at Bulange, Mengo, on September 18, the Katikkiro (Premier) of Buganda, Charles Peter Mayiga, said the kingdom’s survival and continued strength depend on how effectively clan leaders execute their duties.

“All clans are protected by the activities carried out by clan leaders and their members, which in turn promotes our legacy in the long run,” the Kabaka said. He stressed the need to urgently fill vacant positions in clan leadership so that responsibilities are well shared.

“This will ease the operations of clan activities, and all appointed committees should be presented to the Buganda administration for coordination,” he added.

The Kabaka emphasized that clans play a central role in nurturing values, customs, and traditions.

“Clan leaders have the responsibility to pass on knowledge about our culture, norms, and the challenges we have overcome since Buganda’s restoration. This guidance will help the young generation understand how to protect their clans and the kingdom as a whole,” he said.

Clan leaders welcome message

Omutaka Namwama Augustine Kizito Mutumba, the head of clan leaders, said the Kabaka’s message was timely and encouraging.

“Receiving the Kabaka’s message contributes a lot to our unity as clan leaders in terms of promoting norms and being determined to protect our heritage,” he said.

Omutaka Gabunga Mubiru, head of the Mamba Zziikwa clan, echoed the same, noting that the Kabaka’s advice provided a clear roadmap.

“The Kabaka’s advice gives us clear guidance on how to manage our operations within respective clans. His emphasis on supporting innovative subjects for development is particularly meaningful,” he said.

He further pointed out that most clan committees remain understaffed despite their heavy responsibilities, and strengthening them would go a long way in improving service delivery and cultural preservation.

Background

Clans remain the backbone of Buganda’s social and political organisation, with each of the 52 recognised clans carrying unique responsibilities, traditions, and customs. Their leaders are entrusted with preserving cultural values, uniting people, and passing down heritage under the Kabaka’s authority.

By tasking clan leaders to reorganise and recommit to their duties, Kabaka Mutebi reaffirmed the central role of clans in sustaining Buganda’s identity, unity, and legacy.