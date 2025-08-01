Kabaka tells subjects to be vigilant ahead of 2026 elections

Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II has urged his subjects to remain vigilant, united, and self-reliant as the country approaches the 2026 general elections. In a pre-recorded video message broadcast at Kibuli Mosque on Thursday—where hundreds gathered to commemorate the 32nd anniversary of his coronation—the Kabaka commended Buganda’s leaders at all levels for their dedication. He also expressed appreciation to the kingdom’s local and international partners for their ongoing support through various initiatives.

“The political season we are entering is one of the avenues enemies of Buganda often use to infiltrate the kingdom. I urge you to remain alert and strong. Be cautious of such people,” the Kabaka warned. He further called on his subjects to embrace hard work and strive for economic independence. “As always, we encourage you to work hard and aim for self-reliance instead of waiting for opportunists who pretend to help you but offer only peanuts,” he added.

Nakibinge’s massege

Speaking at the same event, the titular head of Muslims in Uganda, Prince Kassim Nakibinge, described the Kabaka’s 32-year reign as a significant milestone. He praised the monarch’s resilience and the blessings the kingdom has witnessed under his leadership. “We thank God for the Kabaka’s life despite the challenges the kingdom has endured. We also appreciate his support for various national campaigns and his continued promise that better days lie ahead,” said Prince Nakibinge. He acknowledged that Buganda has successfully fended off attempts by individuals with selfish interests to undermine the kingdom, attributing this to the loyalty and vigilance of its people. “I commend the Kabaka for maintaining strong ties with the Kibuli-based Royal Muslim family. This historical affiliation dates back to our grandparents and continues to be a symbol of unity,” he added.

Prince Nakibinge observed that the coronation celebration was likely the last major royal gathering before the general elections, urging the public to uphold peace during the electoral period.

“I urge all Ugandans to actively participate in the coming elections. Leadership requires engagement. If you sit back, you may regret your inaction once you’re left with incompetent leaders,” he cautioned. He advised voters to assess candidates carefully.

“Let’s vote for leaders who are competent, trustworthy, and dedicated to serving the people. Elections are about healthy competition, not violence.”

The prince also condemned political violence witnessed in recent events, including the NRM primaries and the Kawempe North by-election, during which citizens were assaulted and unlawfully detained.

“We hope such incidents do not recur during the general elections. Violence not only endangers lives but also discourages voter turnout,” he said. The Katikkiro (premier) of Buganda, Mr Charles Peter Mayiga, reassured the public that the Kabaka is steadily recovering, although doctors have not yet cleared him to attend large public events or resume heavy responsibilities.

“While His Majesty is alive and doing better, he is still under medical observation. That is why he could not be here physically,” said Mr Mayiga.

He outlined achievements under the Kabaka’s reign, including fostering unity among Buganda’s people, preserving cultural heritage, and supporting key sectors such as health and education.

“Thanks to the Kabaka’s leadership, the kingdom has implemented numerous health and education projects that have positively impacted many lives across Uganda,” he stated. He also attributed the accomplishments to divine guidance and the steadfast support of the Kabaka’s subjects. “We remain hopeful and confident that with the Kabaka’s leadership and the unwavering support of our people, Buganda will continue to overcome every challenge,” he said. Mayiga concluded by reaffirming the commitment of Buganda’s people to safeguarding the kingdom and upholding its strength for generations to come.

Women uplifted

Kampala Woman Member of Parliament Shamim Malende praised the Kabaka for championing the causes of women and youth throughout his reign. “Thanks to his inclusive leadership, we now see more women and youth stepping into leadership roles, including those previously dominated by men. This progress has significantly contributed to national development,” she said.

Ms Malende also highlighted the Kabaka’s contributions to health campaigns, particularly in the fight against HIV/Aids. She commended initiatives such as the Buganda Kingdom Marathon, which has raised funds to combat fistula, Aids, and sickle cell disease.

“Through such events, the Kabaka has promoted awareness and financial support for the health sector,” she said. Delivering the day’s sermon, Sheikh Yasin Kiwewa noted that the gathering at Kibuli was exceptional for bringing together people from diverse religious and cultural backgrounds. “This unity across affiliations is highly valued in Islam. We are called to appreciate those who promote peace and togetherness,” he said. Sheikh Kiwewa emphasised the Islamic principle of gratitude and blessing others, asserting that those who value and appreciate others earn God’s favour.

“Those who were present at the coronation in Naggalabi decades ago now understand and appreciate what has been achieved during the Kabaka’s 32-year reign,” he said.