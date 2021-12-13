Kabaka to address 29th session of Lukiiko today

Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi of Buganda Kingdom. PHOTO/FILE

By  JAMES KABENGWA  &  AL-MAHDI SSENKABIRWA

What you need to know:

  • The Kabaka is expected to give an insight into how the kingdom will progress in the new year amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II is expected to address his subjects today as he opens the 29th session of Buganda Kingdom’s parliament (Lukiiko).

