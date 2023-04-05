Kabaka to flag off birthday run

The Kabaka (king) of Buganda Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II is expected to flag off his annual birthday run slated for April 16, 2023 at Lubiri-Mengo.

On the same day, all the county chiefs in Buganda sub region will also be expected to flag off participants who will not be able to make it to Lubiri, Kampala.



The event is slated to start at 6am and is intended to raise awareness and boos anti- HIV/AIDS epidemic efforts in Buganda and Uganda at large.

This year’s run will be celebrated under the theme, “The fight to end HIV/AIDS BY 2030.”

The statement from the Office of the Katikkiro said, “The Kabaka of Buganda Rolad Muwenda Mutebi II has confirmed to participate and flag off the Kabaka birth day run scheduled for Sunday, April 16, 2023 in Lubiri- Mengo.”

“All those to participate must ensure that they acquire themselves the run kits in time,” the statement by Buganda Kingdom Spokesperson, Noah Kiyimba reads in part. The kit goes for 20,000, water bottle and a bag.