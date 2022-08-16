Kabale bishop urges new priests to preach peace

Bishop Callist Rubaramira of Kabale Catholic Diocese has asked the newly ordained priests and deacons in the area to preach the gospel of peace and repentance that will bring development.

He made the appeal while presiding over the ordination of eight priests and 14 deacons at St Mary’s Rushoroza Cathedral Grounds in Kabale Municipality at the weekend.

“You must serve Christians wholeheartedly without discrimination, visit and pray for the sick, do things that please Christ. You must abide by the Catholic Church norms and must uphold the Church vows,” Bishop Rubaramira said.

He advised the priests to rely on the word of God as they preach the gospel.

The State Minister for Trade, Industry and Cooperatives, Mr David Bahati, who attended the ceremony, commended Bishop Rubaramira for uniting and working with Kigezi Diocese to spread the gospel and fight poverty.

“To the ordained priests and deacons, you must learn from our bishop for the good things he has done in the diocese. We commend you for choosing to support God, and I promise, we will work and support you. Thank you Bishop for training, supporting the deacons and priests and for being exemplary in developmental projects,” Mr Bahati said.

The State Minister of Finance in charge of General Duties, Mr Henry Musasizi, also commended the Bishop Rubaramira for spreading the gospel of fighting poverty.

The ordained priests are Rev Fr Bruno Tumwesigye, Rev Fr Aloysius Namara, Rev Fr Zaverio Tindimwebwa, Rev Fr Juluis Ankunda, Rev Fr Nicodemus Mubangizi, Rev Fr Paul Atuyambe, Rev Fr Jeremias Nsabimana, and Rev Fr Deus Niwagaba.