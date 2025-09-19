Kabale, Boku varsities launch water project in Kigezi region

Kabale University’s Faculty of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences, in partnership with Austria’s BOKU University Institute of Hydrology and Water Management, have launched a Shs720m project dubbed Ki-Water in Kabale Town. The two-year initiative aims to assess water quality and quantity across the Kigezi region to inform policy decisions related to water resource management. The Ki-Water project comes in response to recent alarming environmental events, including the sudden discolouration of Lake Bunyonyi waters, which led to fish deaths, a foul smell, and an oily film forming on the lake's surface.

Funded by the APPEAR programme of the Austrian Development Cooperation, the project will also enhance local capacity and community awareness on Integrated Water Resources Management (IWRM). Speaking during the launch on Wednesday, Dr Alex Saturday, the project lead from Kabale University, and Mr Gabriel Stecher, his counterpart from BOKU University, emphasised the significance of the project. They noted that it will support real-time weather data collection, early warning systems for potential disasters, and integrated assessments of water resources based on spatial and temporal data.

“We have already acquired mobile weather forecasting and water testing equipment, which will help us gather data to inform policymakers and prevent abrupt disasters that negatively impact communities and the country at large,” said Dr Saturday. He further explained that while the Kigezi highlands are an essential eco-region responsible for regulating river systems, climate, and hydrological cycles, the area is threatened by overexploitation of natural resources and poor management practices.

These issues have led to ecological imbalances and degradation of both land and water resources. “To effectively address these challenges, a research-based, integrated approach to water resources management is needed. There is limited research and teaching in IWRM, and this project seeks to bridge that gap,” he added.

Goals and expected outcomes

Some of the anticipated outcomes of the Ki-Water project include: Improved knowledge and data on water quality and quantity, a consistent geo-database on environmental and hydro-climatic conditions, enhanced teaching capacity in IWRM at academic institutions and, increased stakeholder and community awareness of IWRM principles.

Local government officials praised the initiative, emphasising its timely relevance. Ms Judith Muja, acting natural resources officer for Kisoro District, along with Ms Evas Asiimwe, Kabale District senior environment officer, and Ms Jennifer Twebaze, Kabale District senior fisheries officer, urged the team to prioritise research on Lake Bunyonyi and to involve local scientists in the project for sustainability beyond its duration.



