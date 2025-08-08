Kabale businessman arrested over murder

A prominent businessman in Kabale Town has been arrested on allegations of murdering a 36-year-old man after his security guard accused the victim of stealing from him.

The Kigezi Region Police spokesperson, Mr Elly Maate, identified the suspect as Sophan Mutahunga, alias “Muta,” proprietor of Muta Kitchen Ware in Kabale Town. He said Mutahunga was arrested alongside another suspect, Lauben Byamugisha.

The deceased was identified as Bedarn Niwamanya, 36, a resident of Murambo 1 Cell, Katojo Ward, Bubare Town Council in Rubanda District.

According to Mr. Maate, the incident occurred on August 8, 2025, at around 6:00 a.m. in Kigongi A Cell, Central Division, Kabale Municipality. At the time, Niwamanya was selling black tea and miraa (khat) opposite Manhattan Hotel in Kigongi when Muta and his security guard allegedly apprehended him on suspicion of theft.

“They took him to a location opposite TikTok Bar, where they were joined by others who are still at large, and lynched him,” Mr Maate said.

After the killing, the suspects allegedly placed the body in a white Toyota Harrier (registration number UBC 505D) belonging to Muta and dumped it in Makanga Cell, Kabale Town.

Police said both crime scenes were visited, processed, and documented. The suspects were taken into custody, and the vehicle believed to have been used in transporting the body was impounded for investigations.

At the start of this month, some leaders in the Kigezi Region expressed concern over the rising cases of murder, blaming the situation on weak law enforcement and a lack of preventive measures.

Kanungu District Council Speaker Mr Frank Byaruhanga attributed the problem to lax policing and the ongoing electoral process, saying some residents loiter along roadsides waiting for handouts from passing politicians instead of engaging in productive work.

Rukungiri District LCV Chairperson Mr Geoffrey Kyomukama also expressed concern, noting that alcoholism and drug abuse were major drivers of crime in the region. “We are planning to engage the district security committee on how to address this vice,” he said.

Police statistics show that in July alone, 19 murder cases were recorded in Kigezi Region, compared to 17 in June, 18 in May, and 20 in April—bringing the total to 74 cases in just four months.



