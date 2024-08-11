Kabale Diocese ordains 3 priests, 4 deacons

Kabale Bishop Callist Rubaramira on Saturday asked Christians in his diocese to pray for the newly ordained priests and deacons if they are to succeed in their Godly calling of priesthood.

Bishop Rubaramira was presiding over the ordination of three new priests and four deacons in a ceremony at Rushoroza Cathedral in Kabale Town, where he also announced a month-long leave for the newly ordained, after which they will be inducted and deployed to serve God and his people- upon receiving their appointment letters.

“I call upon all the Christians in this diocese to pray for the newly ordained priests so that they can be successful,” Bishop Rubaramira urged as he congratulated the three priests and 4our deacons.

The ordained priests include Bruno Niyonzima, Walter Hareminana and Deusdedit Uwiringiyimana while the ordained deacons are Onesmus Ahabwe, Stephen Niwandinda, Frank Atuzarirwe and Mark Aheisibwe.

State Minister for Finance in charge of general duties Henry Musasizi, who was chief guest at the occasion, asked the newly ordained priests to mobilize Christians so that they can embrace government programs geared towards socioeconomic transformation.

“While poverty levels in other areas are reducing, in Kigezi region they are increasing. Use your daily platforms to encourage our people to work hard and the government shall always support you for this cause,” Musasizi told the clergymen.

The state minister for Defence and Veteran Affairs, Sarah Nyirabashitsi, asked the newly ordained priests to emulate Jesus Christ who prayed, healed the sick and offered blessing to all people without segregation.

Minister Sarah Nyirabashitsi receives blessings from a newly ordained priest after an ordination ceremony on August 10, 2024. PHOTO/ROBERT MUHEREZA



Fr Niyonzima, who spoke on behalf of the newly ordained priests attributed their success to God’s blessings.

The ordination of 3 priests and 4 deacons made a total of 13 priests ordained since this year began, adding to last year’s 20.

Later in the day minister Henry Musasizi represented President Museveni at the Kabale’s White horse Inn ceremony where Kamwenge Resident District Commissioner (RDC) Isaiah Kanyamahane was giving away his daughter.

Musasizi delivered Museveni’s contribution of Shs20million to the family.

Meanwhile, trade state minister David Bahati gifted a family with a cow as chief guest at a different wedding of Glorious Asiimwe and Owen Turinawe, son of George Tugumisirize.

Minister David Bahati addressing the congregation at Rugarama Cathedral in Kabale Town, during the wedding of Glorious Asiimwe and Owen Turinawe on August 10, 2024. PHOTO/ROBERT MUHEREZA

