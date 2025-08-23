Kabale diocese ordains four priests, eight deacons

Hundreds of Christians gathered at Rushoroza Cathedral, the headquarters of Kabale Diocese, to witness the ordination ceremony of four priests and eight deacons.

The ceremony was presided over by Bishop Callist Rubaramira, who tasked the newly ordained clergy to be aggressive in their service to God and his people.

"Do not compromise the values and virtues of Christianity. Work harder to justify your priesthood calling. Follow God's example of sacrifice and serve diligently with love. Avoid serving false gods and be men of respect, deep-rooted in faith without any doubt," Bishop Rubaramira said.

The bishop also thanked the parents of the ordained priests and deacons for allowing their children to join the priesthood. He gave the newly ordained clergy a holiday of one month before they receive appointment letters from his office.

The ordained priests include Stephen Niwandinda, Onesmus Ahabwe, Frank Atuzarirwe, and Mark Aheisibwe, while the ordained deacons are Sostine Mugisha, Justus Turyatunga, Deusdedit Niwagaba, Adon Aturinde, Ivan Ndamira, Peregrino Beinomugisha, Syrus Aharizira, and Cyril Arthur Ayebazibwe.

The Vocations Director at Kabale Diocese, Fr. Kenneth Birungi, thanked Christians for their financial support, which has enabled the diocese to train priests over the years. "On behalf of the vocations' office, I am grateful to God for the gift of priesthood upon our dear brother priests and deacons," he said.

Fr. Birungi appealed for continued financial support to enable seminarians to complete their studies. "The academic and spiritual demands on a seminarian are significant, with annual costs of approximately Shs 3 million per seminarian," he added.

The newly ordained priests and deacons were represented by Fr. Onesmus Ahabwe, who thanked Christians and church leaders for their support and prayers. Members of Parliament, including Dr. Nicholas Kamara, Mr. Wilfred Niwagaba, and Ms. Catherine Ndamira, congratulated the bishop on his visionary leadership and pledged their continued support for the education of seminarians.

"As we congratulate the newly ordained priests and deacons, remember to work hard to develop your families, support the church, and raise school fees to keep your children in school," Ms. Ndamira said. "Educated children are not only an asset to your families and churches but also to the nation at large."