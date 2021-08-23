Kabale Emyooga journalists’ sacco chairman arrested over

By Robert Muhereza More by this Author

The Kabale Resident District Commissioner (RDC), Mr Darius Nandinda on Monday ordered for the arrest of the chairman of the Emyooga Journalists' SACCO of Kabale and some members of his executive committee over alleged failure to account for Shs30m Emyooga money they received from government in May 2021.

Mr Nandinda’s directive came shortly after the Journalists’ general assembly August 23 unanimously denounced Mr Tahoreraho as their chairman in a gathering chaired by district commercial officer, Mr Erasmus Natumanya at the Kabale District council hall.

Mr Tahoreraho was instantly replaced with Mr Andrew Amanya, the station manager of Hope FM Radio in Kabale.

“My office established that the Emyooga journalist’s fund benefited non-journalists as the executive committee opted to share it with their family members,’’ he said.

He added: ‘‘None journalists that received these funds should refund the money immediately and in default be charged with obtaining money by false pretence,” Mr Nandida said before handing Mr Tahoreraho and some members of his executive committee to police for further investigations.

This is the third time Mr Tahoreraho is being arrested over the same issue in a period less than two months this year.

Mr Tahoreraho who is not employed in mainstream journalism despite being a commentator on different FM radio programs said that the RDC was ‘‘witch hunting him as a person’’ before he denied mismanaging the SACCO’s funds.

On May 1, Police in Kanungu District arrested two board members of Kinkizi West Journalists’ Emyooga for failing to account for emyooga funds worth Shs30m they received early that month.

The Kanungu deputy RDC, Mr Gad Rugaju said the arrested included the chairman and treasurer of the group who withdrew the funds and failed to disburse it in accordance with the government bylaws and guidelines.