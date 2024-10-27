Kabale fuel tanker explosion claims life, leaves driver injured

A devastating fuel tanker explosion that occurred on Saturday along the Mbarara-Kabale Highway in Kyanamira sub-county, Kabale District, left one person dead and another critically injured.

The Nissan semi-trailer fuel tanker was travelling from Kampala to Kabale town when it rolled down at Kyanamira corner and burst into flames.

Mr Elly Maate, the police spokesperson for Kigezi region says Geoffrey Onyango, 34, the Kenyan driver, managed to escape the vehicle but suffered severe burns while attempting to flee. He was rushed to Kabale Regional Referral Hospital in critical condition.

“Unfortunately, the turn man was burnt to ashes, but the driver sustained injuries and is currently admitted at Kabale referral hospital for treatment,” he said.

Mr Maate identified the deceased as Rogers Onyango,20, also a Kenyan national, who did not manage to escape from the burning vehicle. His remains have been taken to Kabale Hospital mortuary for postmortem. Police are working to liaise with Kenyan authorities and the victims' families.

“Our police fire brigade responded swiftly and controlled the fire before it did more damage to the neighbourhood,” he said.

The incident put traffic at a standstill for about three hours.