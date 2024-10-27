Kabale fuel tanker inferno: Driver transferred to Nakasero for further treatment

The driver of the ill-fated fuel tanker that burst into fire flames after it overturned at Kyanamira trading centre in Kabale district on Saturday has been transferred to Nakasero Hospital for further treatment, police have confirmed.

Mr Geoffrey Onyango, 34, a resident of Eldoret City in western Kenya sustained serious injuries after the semi-trailer fuel tanker he was driving lost control and overturned and burst into fire flames before he escaped with critical injuries. He was rushed to Kabale Regional Referral Hospital for treatment.



However, the police spokesperson for Kigezi region, Mr Elly Maate, says that Onyango was later on Saturday transferred to Nakasero Hospital in Kampala for specialised medical care.

“While the same vehicle was approaching Kabale town from Mbarara side along the Kabale-Mbarara Highway, it lost control and overturned due to brake failure according to the driver and caught fire immediately. The driver jumped out blazing with fire, but his turn boy Rogers Onyango, 20, also Kenyan by nationality failed and was discovered burnt in the truck,” Mr Maate said.



He added that the accident scene was still being secured by the security team to help the police conclude their investigations.

Ms Jenina Besigensiyo an eyewitness, said that she saw a fuel tanker rolling into the trench after failing to negotiate the sharp corner and it immediately exploded, and a huge smoke was seen covering the area.

“The good thing police and the fire brigade team intervened before the fire extended to neighbouring houses. No other property was destroyed apart from a water tank at the house near the scene,” she said.

Kabale Resident District Commissioner Godfrey Nyakahuma vowed to engage Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA) to install humps at the accident spot to reduce accidents.

"Kyanamira Trading Centre is becoming a black spot for trucks and trailers. We register accidents almost every month. We'll work with UNRA to put humps and reduce the magnitude of accidents, saving lives," he said.