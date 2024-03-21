Kabale hospital without oxygen for six months

Kabale Regional Referral Hospital has been operating without oxygen for about six months after two oxygen processing plants broke down.

To bridge the gap in health service delivery for patients in need of oxygen, the administrators spend about Shs3.5million per month to transport oxygen cylinders from Kampala.

The hospital director, Dr Filbert Nyeko on March 21 said that they are struggling to provide health services as it is becoming very expensive for the facility to raise the Shs3.5million to transport oxygen cylinders from Kampala to the facility every month.

“The ministry has promised to repair the oxygen processing plants at Kabale hospital but for the last six months nothing has been done. If the situation remains the same, the operations in the theatre shall be heavily affected. While we receive about 200 patients every day, about 15 of them require oxygen services. Spending Shs3.5million per month on acquiring oxygen cylinders from Kampala is becoming extremely expensive for the hospital,” Dr Nyeko said.

The Kabale District Health Educator, Mr Alfred Besigensi says that the breakdown of oxygen processing plants at Kabale hospital has affected all lower health units in Kigezi region since they have been getting supplies from there.

“As the health department of Kabale District, we have been relying on oxygen supplied by Kabale Regional Referral Hospital for our health center IVs and hospitals. The breakdown of the oxygen processing plants at Kabale Regional Referral Hospital has also affected oxygen supply in the district hospitals and health center fours in the six districts that make up Kigezi region. It’s our prayer that this problem is timely fixed to avoid a possible health crisis in the region,” Mr Besigensi said.

People walk past one of the oxygen processing plants that broke down six months ago at Kabale Regional Referral Hospital in Kabale town on March 20, 2024. Photo/Robert Muhereza

The senior Public Relations Officer at the Ministry of Health, Mr Emmanuel Ainebyoona said that they were aware of the situation about the oxygen crisis at Kabale hospital and a team of technicians is yet to be dispatched to fix the broken down equipment.

“By next week, a team of technicians from the Ministry of Health shall be dispatched to come fix and repair the oxygen processing plant that broke down at Kabale hospital,” Mr Ainebyoona said.

According to records at Kabale Regional Referral Hospital, the old Oxygen processing plant constructed by the Ministry of Health at the facility was producing about 35 big oxygen cylinders per day, while the one donated by the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) was producing about 72 Oxygen cylinders of the same size per day before the breakdown.