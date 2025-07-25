Kabale LC5 chairman loses NRM primary to ex-deputy RDC

Former Kabale Deputy Resident District Commissioner (DRDC), Denis Nzeirwe has been declared the winner of the Kabale District LCV Chairman, National Resistance Movement (NRM) fllag bearer, a head of the 2026 general elections.

Nzeirwe who defeated the incumbent Kabale District LCV Chairman Nelson Nshangabasheija was declared winner on Thursday evening by the Kabale District NRM Registrar, Babra Ainebyoona at Kabale District Lukiiko Hall in Kabale District.

He garnered 43667 votes representing 54.5 percent while Nshangabasheija got 33860 votes representing 42.2 percent. Wilbroad Rwamunahe came third after getting 2610 votes representing 3.3 percent.

The Kabale District NRM Registrar, Babra Ainebyoona warned Kabale party members against fighting party candidates if they are to succeed in the 2026 general elections.

"We have had candidates who win NRM primaries and later started fighting theirs fellow party candidates in general elections. Lets us ensure that we work together to develop the party and most importantly ensure that all our candidates win in general elections," Ainebyoona said

Meanwhile, Nzeirwe urged fellow party members and the losers to closely work with him to win the upcoming general elections.

"Nshangabasheija and my friend Rwamunahe, lets join our efforts together so that i win the upcoming general elections. I know there are things that did not go well but this is the right time to bring our heads together to develop our District Kabale", he said.



