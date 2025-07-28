Kabale LCV Chairperson contests NRM primary results, demands fresh elections

The incumbent Kabale District LCV Chairperson, Mr Nelson Nshangabasheija, has formally petitioned the outcome of the recent National Resistance Movement (NRM) primaries, citing widespread electoral irregularities and malpractice.

Mr Nshangabasheija, who was seeking to retain the NRM flag for the Kabale LCV seat, lost to Mr Denis Nzeirwe, the former Deputy Resident District Commissioner (DRDC), ahead of the 2026 general elections.

The primary elections, held on Thursday, July 24, 2025, saw Mr Nzeirwe emerge winner with 43,667 votes (54.5%), followed by Mr Nshangabasheija with 33,860 votes (42.2%), while Mr Wilbroad Rwamunahe came in third with 2,610 votes (3.3%).

In a petition submitted on July 28 to the Kabale NRM office, Mr Nshangabasheija alleged serious flaws in the conduct of the elections, including voter bribery, intimidation, violence, and vote solicitation on polling day. He also accused election officials of allowing ineligible persons to vote and described the registrars at all levels as incompetent and corrupt.

“There was a widespread discrepancy in voter numbers. The numbers recorded at various polling stations do not tally with the official register, casting doubt on the authenticity of the results,” Mr Nshangabasheija stated in his petition.

He further claimed that chaos, allegedly instigated by Mr Nzeirwe’s agents, deliberately disrupted voting in several of his strongholds, preventing elections from taking place entirely at some stations. These include polling stations in Central Ward (Central Division, Kabale Municipality), Bushara Village (Kinyamari Parish, Butanda Sub-county), Rwakakobe Cell (Mayengo Parish, Kamuganguzi Sub-county), Rugarama Cell (Nyinamurinzi Parish, Katuna Town Council), and Kabarisa Cell (Kyonyo Ward, Katuna Town Council).

“DR forms with false results were relied upon to wrongfully declare Mr Nzeirwe the winner,” he added, citing areas such as Burambo Parish (Kahungye Sub-county), Kiniogo Parish (Katuna Town Council), Kabere Parish (Butanda Sub-county), Kigongi Ward (Central Division), Kyonyo Ward, and Kacere Parish.

Mr. Nshangabasheija is now demanding that the election be nullified and a fresh one held in accordance with the NRM party constitution.

In response, Mr. Nzeirwe acknowledged the petition but dismissed the allegations as inconsequential to the final outcome.

“I’ve seen his petition. He attached a declaration form with complaints submitted to the tally centre at Kabale District Lukiko Hall. The registrar said it was an error, and that village’s results were canceled. Both of us were counted as having received zero votes there,” Mr Nzeirwe explained.

“Even in villages that didn’t vote, I’m confident I wouldn’t have scored zero. Given my winning margin, those areas wouldn’t have significantly changed the results.”

The petition is the latest sign of growing internal tensions as the ruling party prepares for the 2026 elections.