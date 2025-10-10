Kabale leaders call for collective action to tackle plastic waste, poor disposal practices

Environmentalists, local leaders, and scholars have expressed concern over the continued mismanagement of waste and polythene bags, which they say are worsening environmental degradation in Kabale Municipality.

The matter came to the forefront on October 9 when teachers and students of St Theresa Girls' Vocational Secondary School, Rushoroza, joined the Southern Division leadership in a town cleaning exercise held as part of Uganda’s Independence Day celebrations.

Ms Kamusiime Macklean Batwale, the Southern Division Chairperson, said the improper disposal of waste in markets, along roads, and in public spaces has become a major environmental and public health concern, particularly during the rainy season.

Related End littering of plastic and beat pollution Letters



“People often store polythene bags in their homes and later throw them outside or along the roads. This contributes to drainage blockages and flooding, especially during the rainy season,” said Ms Kamusiime. “Although we have introduced ordinances and tried to raise awareness about the dangers of poor waste management, many people still ignore the guidelines.”

She added that the municipality has set up garbage collection centers across various locations to provide residents with proper dumping areas.

Mr. Henry Tumwesigye, the District Natural Resources Officer, said the waste problem is compounded by inefficiencies in the municipality’s waste management system.

“Dumping sites are poorly managed, and drainage channels are blocked. This leads to flooding in the town, which contributes to waterborne diseases and pollutes rivers downstream,” he said.

He noted that the district has launched public sensitization campaigns, including radio talk shows, to educate residents on environmental conservation and the dangers of pollution.

Sr. Sophia Natuhwera, the Head Teacher of St. Theresa Girls’ Vocational Secondary School, who led students during the cleaning exercise, emphasized the role of education in fostering environmental responsibility.

“We teach students to be responsible for their surroundings at school, and today we are extending that responsibility to the entire community. Keeping our environment clean helps prevent disease and promotes public health,” she said.

Sr. Natuhwera added that the school has established environmental clubs to educate students about environmental protection through advocacy, tree planting, and recycling projects.

“With the new curriculum, students are learning how to recycle waste and develop practical solutions. This way, all stakeholders, schools, communities, and leaders, can work together to protect the environment,” she said.