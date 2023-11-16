Kabale leaders decry vandalism of road signs 

Authorities in Kabale Municipality have decried vandalism of road furniture and solar-powered street lights.

On November 13, Kabale Municipality mayor Sentaro Byamugisha said 20 of the 200 street lights had been vandalised. The lights were installed recently with funding from the Uganda Support to Municipal Infrastructure Development (USMID) project.



In June this year, Kabale Municipal Council embarked on installing solar-powered street lights to curb cases of insecurity that had become rampant.



“In a period of about two months, we have lost 20 solar-powered street lights worth Shs200 million. We have reported the matter to the police and other security agencies in the district for possible arrest of the culprits,” Mr Byamugisha said.



The Kabale Deputy Mayor, Ms Kedres Mutabazi, said streetlights on Johnson Road, Jackson Road leading to Kabale District Headquarters and Kabale Regional Referral Hospital, as well as Rugarama Road that leads to Kigezi Diocese headquarters have been vandalised.

The Kigezi Region Police Spokesperson Elly Maate said: “On Monday morning we arrested two residents of Kabale Town who were found in possession of vandalised road equipment with the intention of selling them to scrap metal dealers.”

Mr Maate added: “Vandalising road equipment, especially road signs, is criminal because it defeats the intended purpose of guiding drivers and other road users.”

He said operations of such nature will continue to curb vandalism in the municipality.



“The suspects and others in the racket yet to be arrested, will be arraigned before courts of law. A case of vandalism and theft of road furniture against the suspects has been registered at Kabale Police Station…as investigations continue, ”Mr Maate added.



The Uganda National Roads Authority station manager for Kabale Station, Mr Alison Abenabo, said: “We have lost many road signs in the region and plans are underway to replace them using a different technique of fixing them instead of the old methods of using bolts and nuts.”