Kabale leaders want road named after Shaka Ssali

Leaders in Kabale District have proposed naming one of the municipality's main roads in honor of the deceased Shaka Ssali, a renowned journalist and former host of Voice of America (VOA) popular show Straight Talk Africa.

The initiative, spearheaded by Kabale District deputy speaker Ian Mugisha Ronald, has received widespread support from local residents, including those from Mwanjari, Ssali’s birthplace. The proposal seeks to recognize Ssali’s significant contributions to journalism and his impactful role in raising awareness about African issues on the global stage.

Shaka Ssali, a Ugandan-born journalist and broadcaster, gained international recognition for his work with the American television network Voice of America (VOA). He was best known for hosting Straight Talk Africa, a program that covered African culture, current events, and critical issues for close to 30 years.



Shaka passed away in the United States last month after a prolonged illness.

Mugisha, reflecting on Shaka’s pride in his roots, stated, "Shaka Ssali was always proud of his heritage. He often referred to himself as the 'Kabale kid,' which reflected the deep pride he carried for his background and the spirit of his hometown that he carried with him throughout his career. And that makes us proud as the people of Kabale, Shaka’s town."

According to Mr Alex Musherure, the LC IV councillor for Mwanjari Ward, Kabale Municipality, honoring Shaka with a road would preserve his legacy as a role model for young people in Kabale, inspiring them to realize that success is achievable regardless of their background. "I am willing to push through council to ensure that Shaka is honored with a road, particularly in our Mwanjari ward, as a way of recognizing and paying tribute to our very own."