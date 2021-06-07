Kabale magistrate dies of suspected Covid-19

By Anthony Wesaka More by this Author

Kabale Grade One Magistrate Grace Ssemaganda yesterday died after a short illness.

A highly placed source in the Judiciary last evening told Daily Monitor that the 45-year-old judicial officer had Covid-19 complications.

“He was recently feeling weak and he treated the condition as a normal illness until his relatives took him to the hospital where it was discovered he had the virus. The situation got worse and he died this morning (yesterday),” the source said.

The Judiciary confirmed his death. “The Judiciary regrets to announce the sudden death of His Worship Grace Ssemaganda, Magistrate Grade One Kabale. He passed on this morning at the Masaka Hospital after a short illness,” Mr Solomon Muyita, the principal communications officer, said.

Ssemaganda joined the Bench in 2014 after being appointed a grade one magistrate. Justice Henrietta Wolayo described him as a humble, soft spoken and well brought up man.

“He was the librarian at the Supreme Court when I was registrar. He studied law, did his clerkship at the Supreme Court and was appointed a grade one magistrate. His death is a big loss to his family and the Judiciary,” she said.

The deceased started out as a records assistant at Mpigi Chief Magistrate’s Court and later became an assistant librarian, a position he held until his appointment to the bench.

Prior to his deployment in Kabale, Ssemaganda was the in-charge of Alebtong Magistrate’s Court.

Kabale Resident Judge Moses Kawumi Kazibwe described him as a committed magistrate.

Ssemaganda completed his post graduate diploma in legal practice from the Law Development Centre in 2010.He is survived by a widow and six children. He will be buried tomorrow.