Kabale man jailed 30 years for defiling 2 babies

A 34-year-old male resident of Ahasingye Village, Kisasa Parish in Kabale District’s Kamuganguzi Sub-county was on Friday sentenced to 30 years imprisonment after court found him guilty of two charges of aggravated defilement.

Kabale High Court presided by Justice Samuel Emokor heard from prosecution that convicted Sunday Martin Davis unlawfully performed a sexual act against two female children aged 4 years in Ahasingye Village on June 23, 2018.

Lead prosecutor Julie Najjunju told court that the babies had been left at the convict’s home by their parents for their safety as they (parents) south medical care at a distant health facility.

After conviction, Sunday -through his lawyer- asked for leniency, claiming that he had children and a wife to cater for.

But State prosecution asked court to impose a deterrence sentence since the offences committed attracted a maximum death punishment.

While passing the sentence, justice Emokor said that the convict should have thought about his family before he committed the offences.

“The convicted is hereby sentenced to 30 years imprisonment minus the 6 years and 20 days he had spent on remand and that means that he will serve 23 years, 11-months and 21 days imprisonment,” justice Emokor ruled before he explained the right of appeal to the convicted man in case he is not comfortable with the sentence.

The same court convicted Frank Ahereza after prosecution proved a case of murder against him. Court set August 1 for sentencing him.