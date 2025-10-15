Kabale man sentenced to 23 months over escaping from police

The Kabale Chief Magistrate, Mr Derrick Byamugisha on Wednesday sentenced a 22- year-old man to 23 months imprisonment after he pleaded guilty to charges of escaping from lawful custody.

Daudi Tukamushaba is accused of committing the offence contrary to Section 96 of the Penal Code Act

Prosecution led by Ms Julie Najunju told court that Tukamushaba who is a self-employed resident of Rutabonana cell, Kahara parish, Muko Sub County in Rubanda District, escaped from custody at Kabale Police Station in Kabale District on October 10, 2025, but was later re-arrested.

The detention facility was being manned by D/CPL William Katushabe when Tukamushaba escaped.

“The accused was arrested in Kabale town on October 10 at around 2am when he was found in possession of a panga whose purpose he could not account for at the time. After reaching Kabale police station, he scaled the behind gate and ran away before he was re-arrested. The convict deserves a deterrence sentence that will scare away other would be offenders,” Ms Najunju said.

Upon conviction, Tukamushaba asked the court for forgiveness.

The magistrate said that although the convict did not waste court’s time in full trial, cases of criminals moving with pangas were rampant in Kabale town and therefore, he deserved a punishment that would deter other people from committing the same offence.