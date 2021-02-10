Kabale NTC requires Shs8b for facelift

By Robert Muhereza More by this Author

National Teachers College (NTC) Kabale requires Shs8 billion for the rehabilitation of students’ halls of residence and staff quarters.

The college principal, Mr Benjamin Turyahikayo, on Monday said the affected halls of residence accommodate 1,240 students.

“Whereas we appreciate the efforts of the government of Uganda and its Belgian partners under the Enabel project, where 15 lecture rooms, three science laboratories, a resource centre, dining hall, sports grounds, administration block and a kindergarten complex have been rehabilitated at a tune of €1,962,445 (Shs9.8b), the college now requires about Shs8 billon for the rehabilitation of the students’ halls of residence,” Mr Turyahikayo said.

The partial rehabilitation of the pedagogy department started in August 2019 and was completed in August 2020.

The minister of Education, Ms Janet Museveni, commissioned the complete part in November 2020 at the college campus in Kabale Town.

Mr Turyahikayo said ever since the NTC was established in 1980, no major rehabilitation has taken place.

He added that the Kingdom of Belgium under its Enabel project and the government of Uganda pledged the €7.5 million (about Shs37b) for infrastructure development at National Teachers Colleges of Kabale and Mubende but the money has not yet been released.

“The money will be shared by the two institutions and it is restricted to the construction of the college main gate with a security house, staff canteen, rehabilitation of the old library, the registrar’s office and improving the water system. The students’ halls of residence and staff quarters are not included yet they are also important in teaching and learning,” Mr Turyahikayo said.

The chairperson of finance and general development at the NTC, Mr Ananius Muhunde, said rehabilitation will provide a conducive environment for the learners.

“I have heard that the government of Uganda is planning to rehabilitate all the halls of residence and my prayer is that the process should be fast-tracked,” Mr Muhunde said.

