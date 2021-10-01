Kabale records over 950 teenage pregnancies

By Robert Muhereza More by this Author

Kabala District health department has recorded 988 cases of teenage pregnancies between January and August.

The acting District Health Officer, Mr Alfred Besigensi, said the number of children getting pregnant is overwhelming.

“Of 7,221 cases of pregnancies recorded in Kabale from January to August, 988 are teenage pregnancies. This situation not good at all,” Mr Besigensi said.

He said the vice was worsened by the closure of schools to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

“There is a need for partners and the district leadership to work as a team to sensitise masses if this trend is to be reversed. High school dropouts and inadequate knowledge by some health workers to administer family planning methods are some of the challenges that require urgent redress,” Mr Besigensi said.

The speaker of Kabale, Ms Flavia Kanagizi, said: “We need to have family planning focal persons at every sub-county who can spearhead sex education and strengthen partnerships with development groups.”

“A vibrant media advocacy team is also needed in disseminating health education,” she added.

Following the surge in teenage pregnancies, the Kabale family planning advocacy working group that is chaired by the Chief Administrative Officer, Mr Edmund Ntimba, on Wednesday resolved to allocate Shs7m in the 2022/2023 Financial Year to facilitate the fight against the vice.

The group also tasked the district council to approve a work plan geared towards integrating family planning activities in sensitising masses.

The programmes officer at Partners in Population and Development African Regional Office, Mr Patrick Mugirwa, said:

“Kabale District leadership requires smart objectives that can help them handle all the family planning challenges if they are to have a healthy and productive population. The leadership should demystify the traditional myths and the negative sentiments about family planning methods for the good of their people.”

The Resident District Commissioner, Mr Godfrey Nyakahuma, said family planning will resolve the issue of population explosion.

“Birth control is the only solution to solve poverty in our communities. Unplanned births are a source of insecurity in communities because children can plan to kill their parents to inherit properties,” Mr Nyakahuma said.

