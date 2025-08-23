Kabale remand home appeals for community support to aid child rehabilitation

Authorities at Kabale Remand Home have appealed for support from well-wishers to enhance rehabilitation efforts for children in conflict with the law.

The facility, serving 24 courts across the Kigezi and Ankole regions, currently hosts 44 children, far below its capacity of 120. Officials say limited resources hamper holistic rehabilitation programmes.

“We have always requested support from different stakeholders in this region, but no one has ever responded. I am grateful to Kabale High Court Judge Karoli Lwanga Ssemogerere for donating a modern computer to this facility, which has come at the time it was needed most,” said Hussein Mwanja, the probation and welfare officer at the remand home.

Mwanja noted that while the centre has been able to provide training in mushroom growing, rabbit rearing, and backyard gardening, ICT education has been lacking due to the absence of modern computers.

Justice Ssemogerere, who personally delivered the computer on Friday, urged the home to provide internet access so that children can gain essential digital skills.

“I brought this computer to inspire and attract these children towards Information Communication Technology. They may use it for learning, design work, or music. Rehabilitation requires a holistic approach and support from community members can make a difference—even a contribution of Shs50,000 can impact their lives,” Justice Ssemogerere said.

The judge also called on legal officers to maintain professionalism when handling juvenile cases and encouraged religious leaders to address social and moral aspects, aiming to reduce the mounting case backlog in the courts.

Kabale Remand Home authorities say that despite its small population, limited resources constrain their ability to fully rehabilitate the children, many of whom could benefit from skills training and educational programmes.

“This computer will not only teach the children ICT skills but also provide opportunities to engage creatively, whether through watching educational content, designing projects, or exploring music,” Mwanja added.

The facility, officials stress, relies heavily on support from government, civil society, and the local community to provide a well-rounded rehabilitation programme that equips young inmates with skills to reintegrate into society.

In Uganda, many juvenile facilities struggle with funding, infrastructure, and access to modern learning tools, limiting their capacity to implement rehabilitation programmes effectively.