Kabale residents call for urgent action on Kyanamira corner after tragic fatalities

Residents of Kyanamira trading center in Ndorwa East, Kabale district, are sounding the alarm over the increasing dangers at Kyanamira Corner, which has become notorious for fatal accidents.

The area has claimed the lives of numerous individuals, prompting local authorities to urge the Ministry of Works and Transport to take immediate action.

According to LCV Councillor, Mr Musinguzi Joshua, the frequency of accidents in the area surged after a traffic police checkpoint was relocated in 2013. The previous checkpoint, situated just beyond Kyanamira trading center along the Kabale-Mbarara road, had played a crucial role in regulating vehicle speeds before drivers approached the treacherous corner—a factor that has pointedly contributed to the rising accident rate.

“We leaders must sound alarm to save lives of our people. We have lost many and, cannot keep silent,” he emphasised

Kyanamira trading center serves as a hub for over 1,000 visitors daily, hosting a busy market, two private schools, two government schools, and a health center III, all of which draw significant foot traffic and put pedestrians at risk.

Mr Musinguzi called for the reinstatement of the traffic checkpoint to help manage vehicle speeds and reduce the likelihood of accidents.

Tragically, earlier this week, a 23-year-old Rwandan national named Muhire died in a devastating crash after the Sino truck he was driving lost control and overturned.

In previous incidents, a fuel tanker rolled down Kyanamira Corner, resulting in an explosion that killed the turn boy, while a new Headteacher teacher, Provia Niwagaba, who was posted at Kyanamira Primary school lost her life to a speeding truck while crossing the road to school.

Mr Richard Aturinda, Chairperson of the Kyanamira Boda Boda stage, expressed concern for the safety of riders operating in the area.

He commended police for their prompt response to accidents but called for the installation of road signs to alert drivers to reduce speeds as they approach Kabale town. He also advocated for the revival of the old Kabale road, which was safer and lacked sharp corners.

"Why has government failed to revive the Old Kabale road which was another alternative to drivers heading to Kampala? , where do they spend our taxes if not on the roads?” Mr Aturinda stressed.

ASP Wilson Mucunguzi, Officer in Charge of Traffic in Kabale District, acknowledged the ongoing efforts to address accidents but emphasized the need for clear signage indicating sharp corners. He also noted that worn-out road barriers need replacement to enhance safety.

Eng. Baryamuzura Arnest one of the residents, urged the government to focus on rehabilitating the old Kabale road to prevent further tragedies.

He appealed to local leaders, including the area MP, to prioritize this issue and bring it before Parliament for discussion, arguing that the government possesses the resources necessary to improve road safety.

Ndorwa East MP, Mr Wilfred Niwagaba lamented the loss of lives at Kyanamira Corner, describing it as tragic and unfortunate. He disclosed that discussions had been underway to consider the old Kabale road for tarmacking before the dissolution of UNRA.

He also emphasised the road’s importance as an alternative route during emergencies, such as accidents or landslides in the Kabaraga area.