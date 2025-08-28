Kabale stakeholders bolster disaster preparedness after Lake Bunyonyi changes colour

Stakeholders in Kabale District have taken the first step towards establishing a District Disaster Working Group (DDWG) and developing a District Disaster Response Plan (DDRP) to strengthen emergency preparedness.

The initiative was unveiled during a one-day stakeholder dialogue organized by the Local Sustainable Communities Organisation (LOSCO) at Kirigime Guest House, Kabale Municipality.

The move comes after unusual changes in Lake Bunyonyi, whose waters recently turned brown and emitted a foul odour.

According to Mr Albert Taremwa, the Executive Director of LOSCO, the region remains highly vulnerable to disasters such as landslides and floods.

"In March 2024 alone, severe mudslides partially destroyed 56 homes, flooded two primary schools, and washed away about 130 acres of food crops, threatening food security and education," Mr Taremwa said.

He added that despite the presence of humanitarian actors, local preparedness remains inadequate.

"Early warning systems are absent in rural areas, and community-level training, contingency planning, and governance structures are weak. Budget allocations for preparedness are insufficient against rising climate risks," he noted.

Mr Henry Tumwesigye, the Kabale District Natural Resources Officer, admitted that the district has lacked a functional disaster structure.

"Initially, Kabale did not have a District Disaster Working Group. Once approved, the group will be a vital tool for mobilizing resources and coordinating emergency response," he said.

Ms Jenifer Atuhaire, the FIDA Uganda legal officer, advocated for community awareness campaigns to enforce the initiative from the grass root level.

"How can we help these people in the communities who are actually suffering loss that end up causing loss of lives after losing big acres of crops?" she asked.

Mr Davis Akampurira, the chief executive officer of Youth Elevation Initiative, advocated for the inclusion of youth in the work plan and membership to share ideas and ensure swift, effective action during emergencies.

"In all arrangements we are making, we should not leave behind the youth. It's a population that has a lot to put on the table including being energetic to implement the work plan," he said.

Mr Emmanuel Ahumuza, the Kabale Municipality Physical planner, advised stakeholders to put much emphasis on disaster mitigation instead of focusing on preparedness.

"Why are we discussing disaster preparedness instead of mitigation such that instead of preparing and waiting for the disasters to happen?" he asked.

From a security perspective, Deputy District Internal Security Officer, Mr Gerald Turyamureba, reminded stakeholders that disasters also threaten stability.

"Terrorism and cyber-crime are man-made disasters. As security agencies, we are already partners through the District Security Committee chaired by the RDC," he said.

The Deputy RDC, Mr Michael Muramira Kyakashari, welcomed the initiative but called for stronger enforcement of environmental laws.

"There must be a policy which needs enforcement. Why should someone dump waste in a channel without consequence? It should be everyone's duty to act," he emphasized.

Stakeholders agreed that the DDWG and DDRP would not only strengthen disaster response but also enhance community resilience across the district.



