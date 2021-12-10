Kabale to return 50,740 doses of Covid-19 vaccines

Kabale District Health department is considering returning 50,740 doses of Moderna Covid-19 vaccines.

Last month the district received 125,050 doses of moderna vaccine meant to serve the same number of people within a week.

However, only 74,000 people have been vaccinated with the same vaccine although the total number of people vaccinated in the area is more than 100,000 because of the earlier availed different vaccines.

Mr Paddy Mwesigye, the assistant district health officer in-charge of maternal and child health, told Daily Monitor yesterday that the district had targeted to vaccinate 125,050 people by the end of the mass vaccination campaign last week.

Mr Mwesigye said although they still have 50,740 doses of moderna vaccines, about 24,000 people are not yet vaccinated.

He revealed that only 100,124 of the targeted 125,050 people have been successfully vaccinated.

“We plan to write to the Ministry of Health so that they can pick the vaccines before they expire. But we also appeal to the people to come and get vaccinated,” he said.

Mr Mwesigye revealed that despite all interventions to mobilise people to participate in the massive Covid-19 vaccination exercise, many are still hesitant.

He explained that they cannot keep the vaccines in the stores yet some districts need extra supplies.

Vaccinated in Kisoro

The Kisoro Resident District Commissioner, Mr Peter Mugisha, who doubles as the chairman of the district Covid-19 task force , said they have so far administered more than 130,000 doses of the 155,000 they received.

“I am optimistic that by the end of this week, we shall have administered all the remaining doses,” Mr Mugisha said.

Last month, the Minister of State for Health in-charge of General Duties, Ms Anifa Kawooya, launched the massive Covid-19 vaccination exercise in Kabale Town.

Ms Kawooya said there was need for affirmative action in the allocation of Covid-19 vaccines for hot spot districts such as Kabale.

The minister also appealed to leaders in Kigezi Sub-region to ensure that all vaccines are administered.

Kabale District is among the six Covid-19 hotspots in the country, a reason lockdown restrictions were not eased in the area.

A number of rural markets in Kabale remain closed as a measure to contain the spread of the virus.

Ministry of Health statistics as of October indicate that Kabale has a Covid-19 prevalence rate of 15/100,000 followed by Kabarole with 14/100,000 and Kazo at 13/100,000.