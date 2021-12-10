Kabale to return 50,740 doses of Covid-19 vaccines

Discarded vials of used Oxford AstraZeneca COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine.  Kabale to return 50,740 doses of Covid-19 vaccines. Photo | File

By  Robert Muhereza

What you need to know:

  • Last month the district received 125,050 doses of moderna vaccine meant to serve the same number of people within a week.

Kabale District Health department is considering returning  50,740 doses of Moderna Covid-19 vaccines.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.