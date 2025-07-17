Kabale University mourns founding Chancellor Kanyeihamba

Kabale University in southwestern Uganda has joined the nation in mourning the death of former Supreme Court judge and founding Chancellor, Professor George Wilson Kanyeihamba, who passed away on Monday at Nakasero Hospital.

Prof Kanyeihamba, a legal scholar and prominent figure in Uganda’s constitutional development, served as Kabale University’s Chancellor from 2002 to 2015, guiding its formative years and overseeing its transformation from a private to a public institution.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of our former Chancellor,” said Vice Chancellor Prof. Joy Constance Kwesiga on Tuesday.

“Prof Kanyeihamba was one of the foundational pillars of this university. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, the academic community, and the nation,” she added.

Prof Kwesiga credited him for encouraging her to join the university at a time when it lacked adequate infrastructure and finances.

“When I joined, there was virtually nothing here except the old buildings donated by Kabale District and 50 acres on Kikungiri Hill. He believed in the vision of this university and convinced others, including me, to help build it from the ground up,” she recalled.

She also noted that alongside the late Prof Joseph Byamugisha and former central bank governor Prof Emmanuel Tumusiime-Mutebile, Prof Kanyeihamba helped support her salary in the university’s early years until it became financially stable.

Despite playing a central role, Prof Kanyeihamba initially opposed the move to convert the institution into a public university, leading to internal disagreements and legal battles.

However, he later reconciled with the administration.

“In 2023, he called me personally to apologize and express how proud he was of the progress we had made,” Prof Kwesiga told Monitor.

What others said

Other tributes poured in from faculty and alumni.

Prof James Tumwine, Dean of the School of Medicine and former University Council Chairperson, described him as a “visionary, patriotic, and results-oriented leader” instrumental in the university’s establishment and in founding the School of Law at Makerere University.

Dr. Christine Ampumuza, Head of the Faculty of Tourism, remembered his mentorship: “He ensured systems were established and held us to high standards. His commitment left a lasting impact.”

Former Guild President Robert Byamugisha Kakuru praised his compassion. “He often intervened to help students struggling with tuition, ensuring they remained in school,” he said.

University Librarian Bernard Bazirake noted his contributions to the library’s growth, including the donation of eleven books through a foundation.

Beyond academia, Prof Kanyeihamba was a key figure in Uganda’s legal history, having chaired the Legal Committee during the Constituent Assembly that drafted the 1995 Constitution.

His legacy as a scholar, mentor, and advocate for justice and education is expected to endure.