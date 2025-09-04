Kabale University partners with communities to boost agricultural productivity

Kabale University has entered into a three-year partnership with Kigezi Women in Development (KWID), a local NGO, to implement a project aimed at improving water resource management and boosting agricultural productivity in the lower Maziba catchment area of Rukiga District.

The Maziba catchment is a critical water source that supports thousands of households, farms, and businesses. However, it faces increasing threats such as seasonal water shortages, pollution, soil erosion, and unpredictable weather patterns that undermine crop production and local livelihoods.

The project, titled “Strengthening Smallholder Farmer Resilience to Climate Change through Joint Learning, Development and Evaluation of Contextualized Solutions”, will integrate academic research with community-based practices. Students pursuing master’s degrees in Water Resource Management and Environment at Kabale University will conduct practical fieldwork in local communities, where farmer schools have already been established to benefit both farmers and students.

Speaking during a stakeholder meeting held on Thursday at Cephas Inn Hotel in Kabale Town, the project team leader, Dr. Alex Saturday, said the initiative seeks to bridge knowledge gaps between research and practice.

“In this partnership, Kabale University students together with their lecturers will provide expert skills while Kigezi Women in Development will focus on community mobilization. Six farmer schools have already been formed in Kamwezi Sub County, Rukiga District, and each of these schools is expected to establish at least two more, creating a network of farmer scientists capable of restoring their degraded environment and improving agricultural productivity,” Dr. Saturday explained.

The Executive Director of KWID, Ms. Florence Tumuheirwe, emphasized that the project would equip farmers, especially those on hilltops and in valleys, with skills in soil conservation to reduce erosion and its devastating impact downstream.

“These challenges are complex and cannot be solved by a single entity. Farmers, government agencies, NGOs, researchers, and businesses all bring unique strengths to sustainable water resource management,” Ms. Tumuheirwe said.

A memorandum of understanding between Kabale University and KWID will soon be signed, outlining the responsibilities of each party to ensure sustainability beyond the project’s lifespan. Local leaders, including the LCIII chairperson of Kamwezi Sub County and the Rukiga District Community Development Officer, were also elected as co-chairs to oversee project implementation.

Mr Teddy Nuwagaba, the LCIII chairperson of Kamwezi Sub County, welcomed the initiative, saying it comes at a time when his community is grappling with severe environmental challenges.

“Our sub county faces critical environmental issues caused not only by poor farming practices but also by its geographical location, with steep slopes, rolling hills, and higher-than-average temperatures compared to other parts of Kigezi. This project is timely and will help address these pressing challenges,” Mr. Nuwagaba said.

The project is expected to create a model of collaboration between academia and communities, building resilience against climate change and ensuring long-term food security for families in the region.





