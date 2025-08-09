Kabale University spearheads multi-stakeholder water research for farmers

Kabale University has initiated a three-year project to develop a multi-stakeholder gender-responsive research agenda addressing on-farm water management challenges faced by smallholder farmers in Uganda’s Kigezi and Rwenzori highland regions.

Coordinated by Dr Alex Saturday and Dr Jennifer Turyatemba, the project focuses on evaluating water management strategies and co-developing farm water innovations suitable for local conditions.

“The objective of this project is to develop and formulate an inclusive platform for multi-stakeholder engagement to foster water knowledge exchange to bridge the gap between science, policy and practice,” said Dr. Turyatemba.

She highlighted collaboration with Kabale Women in Development (KWID), led by Florence Tumuheirwe, which is responsible for grassroots capacity strengthening and dissemination efforts.

The project targets increased capacity among water resource users in Maziba and Mpanga catchment areas within Kigezi and Rwenzori regions, aiming for effective community participation in knowledge exchange and practical implementation of water management strategies.

During a consultative meeting on August 6 at Cephas Inn hotel in Kabale, stakeholders,including natural resources officers and NGOs, raised concerns about the frequent neglect of environmental research findings, urging their practical application in local communities.

Kabale District senior fisheries officer Jennifer Twebaze stressed, “Scientific findings should be shared with the people in the communities where such research was conducted so that they can be informed of challenges and possible solutions… instead of keeping them in university libraries and shelves.”

Florence Tumuheirwe, executive director of KWID, said the workshop aimed to bridge the gap between academic researchers and community members.

“Unlike academic institutions that conduct research whose findings only end up in university shelves and libraries, this project is meant to bridge that gap,” she noted.

The initiative is funded by the Water and Development Partnership program of the Kingdom of the Netherlands.

It operates under the project titled “Strengthening Smallholder Farmer Resilience to Climate Change through joint learning, development and evaluation of contextualized solutions—A case of the Rwenzori and Kigezi Highland Regions of Uganda (SFR2CC).”