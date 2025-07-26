Kabale University student allegedly takes own life, leaves behind emotional note

Police in Rubanda District are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of 22-year-old Victor Mugarura, a first-year student at Kabale University pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Agriculture and Land Use Management.

According to the Kigezi Region Police Spokesperson, Mr Elly Maate, Mugarura allegedly hanged himself using a rope.

Before taking his life, Mugarura left behind a note that read: "I am sorry for this disappointment, but I hope you will forgive me. I didn't expect this but this is what life is. Dear God, forgive me all my sins. Life is a scum."

The incident occurred on Thursday at an unknown time after Mugarura had taken his mother's phone and disappeared from home.

His sister discovered the body hanging above the bed when she opened the door to the room where he usually slept.

"After a long day of searching, the family became concerned. Later in the evening, his sister tried calling the phone and heard it ringing from inside the house," Maate explained.

Police responded to the scene, examined and documented it, recorded statements from witnesses, and recovered the rope used in the act as evidence.

Maate urged the public, especially youth, to seek support from trusted individuals, local leaders, or professional counselors when facing challenges.

"Taking one's life doesn't solve anything," he emphasised.

According to the National Library of Medicine, suicide remains a global public health concern, with 79% of cases occurring in low- and middle-income countries. In Uganda, suicide is still considered a criminal offense, which discourages people from seeking help, especially those who survive suicide attempts.

Although Uganda’s suicide rate declined from 15.91 per 100,000 population in 2000 to 9.9 per 100,000 in 2017, rates remain highest among young people—many of whom are university students. This age group often faces significant stress as they transition from adolescence to adulthood, encountering physical, psychological, social, and spiritual pressures that can become overwhelming.

Studies have consistently shown high rates of suicide among university students, and challenges such as the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 further worsened the situation for many young people.



